Apple's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates Despite Sales Slump in China

Apple Inc. has made public its fiscal earnings for the first quarter, registering an overall commendable performance, surpassing revenue and earnings estimates. However, the company experienced a 13% slump in sales in China, a significant market for the tech giant. The announcement, which included a cautious outlook for the current quarter possibly signaling weaknesses in iPhone sales, saw Apple's shares dip over 4% in extended trading.

Projected Sales and Revenue Outlook

Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO, forecasted that iPhone sales for the March quarter would align with the previous year's $51.33 billion. This accounts for a $5 billion surge from the prior year, courtesy of a post-COVID supply recovery. The total revenue for the company is projected to mirror last year's $94.84 billion, excluding the $5 billion. This prediction hints at a plateau in growth rather than an upward trajectory.

An Uptick in Sales and Net Income

Apple registered a 2% sales growth in the December quarter, breaking a string of annual revenue declines. The gross margin for the company also saw an improvement, nearing 46% for the same quarter. The quarter's net income was $33.92 billion, marking a 13% increase from the prior year. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, emphasized that the growth rates are impressive, given that the current quarter had one week less compared to the previous fiscal year.

The iPhone 15 models, launched in September, accounted for nearly a 6% growth in iPhone sales, totaling $69.70 billion. This is a promising sign for the product line, although it stands slightly below the revised expectations.

Performance of the Services Sector

Apple's services sector, which encompasses Apple Music and other subscriptions, saw an 11% increase to $23.11 billion in revenue. However, it fell short of the anticipated projections. The number of active devices in use has soared to 2.2 billion from 2 billion the previous year. This is a crucial metric for forecasting Apple's service growth. The company now boasts over 1 billion paid subscriptions, including those through the App Store.

Decline in Greater China

Apple's performance in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, experienced a nearly 13% drop from the previous year. This decrease raises concerns over the company's future in its third-largest market, particularly as it grapples with fierce competition from local competitors like Huawei. Cook attributed the downturn in the region to the strong US dollar against the RMB and noted an increased focus on iPhone sales in Mainland China.