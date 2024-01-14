en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Apple’s AI Team Faced with Relocation Ultimatum: A Strategic Shift in Sight

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:26 am EST
Apple’s AI Team Faced with Relocation Ultimatum: A Strategic Shift in Sight

Apple Inc., in a significant reorganization move, has presented its San Diego-based artificial intelligence (AI) team with a stringent ultimatum – either relocate or face job termination. This announcement, which directly affects 121 employees, was given a deadline until the end of February for decision-making, with terminations scheduled for April 26 for those who opt not to relocate.

A Strategic Shift for Apple’s AI Team

This restructure, as reported by Bloomberg News, is an integral part of Apple’s broader operational strategy. The San Diego AI team, a critical cog in the tech giant’s machine, is primarily responsible for refining Apple’s voice assistant, Siri. The planned relocation to Austin represents a noteworthy deviation in the company’s modus operandi, signaling a consolidation of its AI teams.

Implications for the Future of Siri

The integration of the AI teams could potentially bear significant implications on Siri’s future development. This move might serve as a springboard for Siri, catapulting it into a more competitive position in the fiercely contested AI voice assistant market. With this strategic shift, the future of Apple’s AI projects, particularly those involving Siri, seems to be teetering on the edge of significant transformation.

Global Market Reactions and Further Developments

In related news, the global markets have breathed a sigh of relief following the election results in Taiwan, notwithstanding the challenges the new president is expected to face due to pressures from China and a lack of parliamentary majority. China’s BYD is reportedly negotiating a supply deal with Brazil’s Sigma Lithium, according to the Financial Times. Meanwhile, South Korea is prepared to impose fines on two global banks for short-selling violations. A tragic incident has unfolded in Tanzania, with a goldmine collapse claiming the lives of 22 individuals. An ex-mayor from Russia, post a bribery conviction, has now joined the fight in Ukraine, as per a report by Kommersant. Diplomatic representatives from across the globe congregated in Davos to chalk out a ‘peace formula’ for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Another tragedy struck when five migrants perished while attempting to cross the Channel. Lastly, Comoros is set for a presidential election, with the incumbent president expected to claim victory.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Blenheim Palace Expands Apprenticeship Program, Aims for 100+ Trainees by 2027
Marking a landmark in its commitment to nurturing talent and enriching the local community, Blenheim Palace is significantly expanding its apprenticeship program, with an ambitious goal of training over 100 new apprentices by 2027. Since the program’s inception in 2017, it has already trained 49 apprentices across its Palace, Estate, and Property businesses, with 38
Blenheim Palace Expands Apprenticeship Program, Aims for 100+ Trainees by 2027
Tehran Stock Exchange Gains Momentum; Emphasis on Private Sector Role
2 mins ago
Tehran Stock Exchange Gains Momentum; Emphasis on Private Sector Role
Navigating Financial Uncertainty: Preparing to Quit a Job Without Another in Sight
8 mins ago
Navigating Financial Uncertainty: Preparing to Quit a Job Without Another in Sight
China's Shipbuilding Industry Ramps Up Ro-Ro Production Amidst Vehicle Export Boom
18 seconds ago
China's Shipbuilding Industry Ramps Up Ro-Ro Production Amidst Vehicle Export Boom
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft
33 seconds ago
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft
Board of Aldermen Allocates Funds to Address Budget Deficit
52 seconds ago
Board of Aldermen Allocates Funds to Address Budget Deficit
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
40 seconds
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
1 min
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan
2 mins
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
2 mins
Louisville Barbershops Spearhead 'Thoughts Out Loud': An Initiative Championing Mental Health Among Black Men
New Season, New Faces: Quad City Rollers Embrace Inclusivity in Roller Derby
3 mins
New Season, New Faces: Quad City Rollers Embrace Inclusivity in Roller Derby
Tensions Escalate Between Biden and Netanyahu Amid Gaza War
3 mins
Tensions Escalate Between Biden and Netanyahu Amid Gaza War
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
3 mins
India Welcomes Bangladesh's New Foreign Minister, Aims to Strengthen 'Maitri'
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
4 mins
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
4 mins
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app