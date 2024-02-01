Apple to Report First Quarter Earnings with Focus on iPhone Sales in China

Apple, the tech giant, is set to unveil its first quarter earnings after the close of trading on a Thursday. The highlight of this report is expected to be the performance of the company's iPhone sales, particularly in the Greater China region. The interest in these numbers has been piqued by several financial institutions, notably Barclays, Piper Sandler, and Redburn Atlantic, which downgraded Apple's stock earlier in January. The reason for this downgrade was their shared concern that the iPhone 15 is not performing well in the Chinese market.

Analyst Opinions and Implications

This sentiment is not held in isolation. It is also reflected in the analysis of Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, known for his insights on Apple's activities. The importance of the company's performance in China cannot be overstated. China is a significant market for Apple, and the sales of the latest iPhone model there are crucial indicators of the company's overall health and future prospects.

Investor Expectations

This report is eagerly awaited by investors. It aims to shed light on Apple's current standing and future outlook in this key market. The detailed information on Apple's first-quarter revenue expected includes specific figures for revenue from Greater China, iPhone sales, Mac business, iPads, wearables, home and accessories segment, services revenue, and Americas sales.

Performance and Projections

Apple reported first quarter earnings with revenue of $119.58 billion, beating Wall Street estimates. Despite this, shares slid in after-hours trading due to lower-than-expected revenue in China. Analysts are awaiting further commentary from Apple CEO Tim Cook on the sales situation in China, guidance for the Services business, and insights about the launch of the Vision Pro. Despite the slight dip in shares, Apple stock is up 9% over the past three months and has surged 29% over the past year.