Business

Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in China Amid Fierce Competition

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in China Amid Fierce Competition

In an unprecedented move, Apple is implementing notable price cuts on its iPhones in China, dropping prices by as much as 500 yuan ($70). This significant gesture from the tech titan comes in response to increasing competitive pressure in the world’s largest smartphone market, marking a rare instance of Apple rolling out discounts, especially for its latest iPhone 15 series.

Discounts on iPhone 15

According to announcements on its Chinese website, the company is offering a 5% price cut on some models of the iPhone 15 series. This temporary promotion is scheduled to run from January 18 to January 21, leading up to the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February. Traditionally, Apple has refrained from reducing prices for its latest iPhones, making this move a deviation from the norm.

Disappointing Sales in China

Despite the hype surrounding the iPhone 15 series, sales in China have been underwhelming compared to previous models. The American tech giant is facing stiff competition from local brands like Huawei and Xiaomi, which continue to eat into Apple’s market share. Furthermore, some companies and government departments in China have reportedly limited the use of Apple devices, mirroring U.S. restrictions on Chinese apps due to security concerns.

Impact of the Price Reduction

The first week of 2024 saw a 30% decrease in Apple’s sales in China compared to the same period the previous year. Despite this decline, Apple resisted increasing prices for the iPhone 15 series when it launched in September. Online retailers, such as Pinduoduo, also started offering discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by up to 16% since the start of the year. As of now, Apple has not made any official comments regarding the price reductions.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

