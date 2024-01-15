en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns

In an uncommon step, Apple, the US tech titan, is offering discounts on a variety of its products, including the iPhone 15 series, in China. These discounts, which amount to about 500 Chinese yuan (approximately $70), will be applicable from January 18 to January 21. The reduction extends to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, certain Mac models, and iPads. This strategic move is timed just ahead of China’s Lunar New Year holiday period.

A Rare Shift from Apple’s Standard Practice

This discounting is a significant deviation from Apple’s usual approach. Historically, markdowns on Apple’s products are typically seen from third-party retailers, not directly from Apple’s retail channels. The current price reduction, therefore, may deepen concerns about the declining demand for Apple’s flagship smartphone.

Analysts Note Decline in Apple’s Sales

Analysts from financial services company, Jefferies, have pointed out a marked decline in Apple’s iPhone sales. They estimate a 30% year-on-year decrease in the first week of the current month. Furthermore, they attribute a 3% drop in year-on-year iPhone sales in China for 2023 to increasing competition from local manufacturers like Xiaomi and Huawei.

Huawei’s Resurgence

Huawei, in particular, has made impressive strides with the launch of a high-end chip-containing smartphone, a move that state media have praised as a breakthrough. This is despite US sanctions intended to obstruct the company’s access to such technology. This significant development is seen as a key factor in Huawei’s revival in the Chinese smartphone market, following serious setbacks due to US restrictions. The analysts believe that Huawei’s comeback and the competitiveness of its products have, in part, led to the downturn in Apple’s iPhone sales in the region.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Anticipation of Key Economic Decisions
Monday’s global stock markets revealed minimal movement, with the MSCI’s world stock index remaining unperturbed in European morning trading, following a marginal dip of 0.35% earlier this year. This drop was in the wake of a significant 20% surge in 2023. Contrary to investor expectations, China’s central bank refrained from slashing its medium-term policy rate,
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Anticipation of Key Economic Decisions
Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: The Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024
7 mins ago
Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: The Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024
Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of the Power Sector
7 mins ago
Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of the Power Sector
India's WPI Inflation Reaches 9-Month High, Fuelled by Rising Food Prices
1 min ago
India's WPI Inflation Reaches 9-Month High, Fuelled by Rising Food Prices
Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 Results: Growth and Challenges
4 mins ago
Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 Results: Growth and Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos to Focus on 'Rebuilding Trust' and Global Challenges
7 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos to Focus on 'Rebuilding Trust' and Global Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
43 seconds
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
1 min
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
1 min
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
2 mins
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
4 mins
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
7 mins
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
8 mins
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
Stefanos Tsitsipas' 'Wonder Shot' Propels Him to Second Round in Melbourne Tournament
9 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas' 'Wonder Shot' Propels Him to Second Round in Melbourne Tournament
Jim Jordan Admires Trump's Aversion to Losing: The Irony of Political Losses and Detroit Lions' Historic Victory
10 mins
Jim Jordan Admires Trump's Aversion to Losing: The Irony of Political Losses and Detroit Lions' Historic Victory
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
57 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app