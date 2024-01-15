Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns

In an uncommon step, Apple, the US tech titan, is offering discounts on a variety of its products, including the iPhone 15 series, in China. These discounts, which amount to about 500 Chinese yuan (approximately $70), will be applicable from January 18 to January 21. The reduction extends to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, certain Mac models, and iPads. This strategic move is timed just ahead of China’s Lunar New Year holiday period.

A Rare Shift from Apple’s Standard Practice

This discounting is a significant deviation from Apple’s usual approach. Historically, markdowns on Apple’s products are typically seen from third-party retailers, not directly from Apple’s retail channels. The current price reduction, therefore, may deepen concerns about the declining demand for Apple’s flagship smartphone.

Analysts Note Decline in Apple’s Sales

Analysts from financial services company, Jefferies, have pointed out a marked decline in Apple’s iPhone sales. They estimate a 30% year-on-year decrease in the first week of the current month. Furthermore, they attribute a 3% drop in year-on-year iPhone sales in China for 2023 to increasing competition from local manufacturers like Xiaomi and Huawei.

Huawei’s Resurgence

Huawei, in particular, has made impressive strides with the launch of a high-end chip-containing smartphone, a move that state media have praised as a breakthrough. This is despite US sanctions intended to obstruct the company’s access to such technology. This significant development is seen as a key factor in Huawei’s revival in the Chinese smartphone market, following serious setbacks due to US restrictions. The analysts believe that Huawei’s comeback and the competitiveness of its products have, in part, led to the downturn in Apple’s iPhone sales in the region.