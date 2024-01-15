Apple Offers Uncommon Discounts in China Amid Declining iPhone Sales

In an unusual move, Apple has rolled out a promotional discount on its range of products in China, including the iPhone 15 series, select Mac models, and iPads. The discount, which amounts to 500 Chinese yuan ($70) off on the iPhone 15 range, has been orchestrated to align with the Lunar New Year celebrations in mid-February.

Timing and Significance of the Discount

Discounts on Apple products in China are usually offered by third-party retailers. However, this direct discount from Apple’s own retail channel is a rare occurrence. The move comes in the face of a challenging sales landscape for Apple in China, where demand for its flagship smartphones has seen a considerable decrease.

Declining Sales and Growing Competition

Analysts at Jefferies reported a 30% year-on-year drop in iPhone sales globally in the early part of January and a specific 3% decline in China for 2023. This downturn is largely attributed to the growing competition from local smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Huawei.

Huawei’s Resurgence Amid U.S. Sanctions

Despite facing U.S. sanctions, Huawei has managed to launch a high-end smartphone with a significant chip. This move has been hailed as a technological achievement by Chinese state media and has contributed to Huawei’s resurgence in the Chinese smartphone market. This competitive pressure is considered a contributing factor to Apple’s declining iPhone sales in the region.