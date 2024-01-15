Apple Offers Rare Promotional Discount in China Amid Intense Competition

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Apple Inc, the U.S. technology titan, has announced a temporary promotional discount in China on some of its renowned iPhone models. This unprecedented price cut, which offers reductions of up to 500 yuan (approximately $70), will be in effect from January 18 to January 21, 2024. It’s worth noting that Apple has not reduced prices for its latest iPhone models in many years, making this a landmark move.

Responding to Fierce Competition

The company’s decision to discount its products is a strategic response to the increasingly cutthroat competition in the Chinese smartphone market, the largest in the world. Local brands like Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi have offered stiff competition, particularly with the launch of the iPhone 15 series in September 2024, which, despite maintaining its price, has significantly underperformed in sales compared to previous models.

Substantial Sales Dip and Market Challenges

Industry reports indicate a 30% drop in Chinese iPhone sales in the first week of 2024 compared to the same period the previous year, following a 3% decrease for the entire year of 2023. Market analysts anticipate a more challenging competitive environment for Apple in the upcoming year. Notably, some companies and government departments in China have been limiting the use of Apple devices, mirroring similar restrictions imposed by the U.S. government on Chinese apps due to security concerns.

Other Retail Platforms Offer Discounts

Other online retail platforms, such as Pinduoduo, have already begun offering substantial discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models since the beginning of the year. This trend reinforces the competitive pressure on Apple in the Chinese market. So far, Apple has not publicly commented on the price cuts or the implications of these market dynamics for its strategy and operations in the region.