Apple Offers Rare Discount in China to Counter Dwindling iPhone Sales

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Apple Offers Rare Discount in China to Counter Dwindling iPhone Sales

In an unprecedented move to counter dwindling sales, Apple is offering a rare direct discount on its iPhone 15 range in China. From January 18 to January 21, customers can avail a price cut of 500 Chinese yuan (approx. $70) on their iPhone purchases, including the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. This promotional event extends to select Mac models and iPads as well. Notably, this discount campaign is launched just before the Lunar New Year, a period traditionally known for third-party retailers offering discounts.

Impact of Local Competition

Analysts from Jefferies report a significant 30% year-on-year decline in iPhone sales in the first week of January, accompanied by a 3% year-on-year decline in iPhone sales in China for 2023. The slump in sales is attributed to fierce competition from local brands like Xiaomi and Huawei.

Huawei’s Resurgence Despite Sanctions

Despite U.S. sanctions, Huawei managed to launch a high-end chip-equipped smartphone in the previous year, an accomplishment celebrated as a breakthrough by state media. This launch has enabled Huawei to regain its footing in the Chinese smartphone market after its business was severely affected by U.S. restrictions. Jefferies suggests that the decline in Apple’s iPhone sales in China is partly due to competition from Huawei’s new device.

Apple’s Strategy to Boost Sales

Apple’s decision to offer direct discounts in China is an unusual strategy for the company, which typically maintains its premium pricing. However, with the decline in sales and the growing competition from local brands, Apple’s move could be viewed as a strategic initiative to regain its market share and boost sales during the lucrative Lunar New Year period.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

