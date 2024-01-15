en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Apple Initiates Unprecedented Lunar New Year Discount in China Amidst Intense Market Competition

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Apple Initiates Unprecedented Lunar New Year Discount in China Amidst Intense Market Competition

In an unprecedented move, Apple Inc. has announced a significant discount campaign on several of its iPhone models in the competitive Chinese market. The tech giant is offering a price decrease of up to 500 yuan ($70), a reduction of approximately 5% on its devices. This promotional event is being launched as a Lunar New Year initiative and is scheduled to run from January 18 to January 21, before the holiday in mid-February.

Lunar New Year Promotion: A Strategic Move

The decision to initiate this discount event is seen largely as a strategic response to the intensified competition in the Chinese smartphone arena. Domestic brands like Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi have emerged as formidable alternatives, presenting significant challenges to Apple’s market position. In addition, a growing trend among companies and government departments in China restricting the use of Apple devices, reportedly a tit-for-tat measure to the U.S. restrictions on Chinese apps over security issues, has added to the tech giant’s concerns.

Challenging Times for Apple in China

Data reveals a concerning trend for Apple, with a 30% drop in Chinese iPhone sales in the first week of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year, and an overall decline of 3% throughout 2023. This marks a significant shift in Apple’s stance, which has not reduced prices for its newest iPhone models in several years. Despite this, the iPhone 15 series was launched in September 2023 without a price increase, indicating Apple’s commitment to maintaining its premium brand image.

Online Platforms Join the Discount Wave

E-commerce platforms like Pinduoduo have jumped on the discount bandwagon, offering significant price cuts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. Reductions have reached up to 16% since the beginning of the year, providing shoppers with even more options to purchase Apple’s devices at a lower price. Apple, however, has not provided any official comment on these price cuts.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
Wall Street Banks Navigate Choppy Financial Waters Amid Global Shifts
Four of Wall Street’s banking giants – JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo – unveiled their earnings, sketching out a challenging fiscal landscape. JPMorgan Chase reported a dip in fourth-quarter profit due to a $2.9 billion fee linked to the government’s rescue of some regional banks. Citigroup announced a $1.8 billion quarterly
Wall Street Banks Navigate Choppy Financial Waters Amid Global Shifts
The Vinyl Record Resurgence: How Nostalgia and Modernity Harmonize
48 seconds ago
The Vinyl Record Resurgence: How Nostalgia and Modernity Harmonize
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 min ago
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
Japan's Equity Market Rallies to 33-Year Highs: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000 Mark
24 seconds ago
Japan's Equity Market Rallies to 33-Year Highs: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000 Mark
European Markets Open Mixed: A Play of Optimism and Cautiousness
30 seconds ago
European Markets Open Mixed: A Play of Optimism and Cautiousness
Tycoon Duo's $1.1 Billion Investment Bolsters Chile's VTR, But Doubts Linger
45 seconds ago
Tycoon Duo's $1.1 Billion Investment Bolsters Chile's VTR, But Doubts Linger
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
19 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
34 seconds
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
35 seconds
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
36 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
40 seconds
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
44 seconds
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
47 seconds
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
49 seconds
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
56 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 min
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
20 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
43 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app