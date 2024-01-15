Apple Initiates Rare Discount on iPhones in China Amid Weaker Sales

In an unprecedented move, Apple has initiated a rare discount promotion for its iPhones in China, offering up to 500 yuan ($70) off retail prices. This move represents a 5% cut, as reflected on the company’s Chinese website. The promotion is part of a Lunar New Year event, running from January 18 through January 21, in a bid to boost sales ahead of the mid-February holiday.

A Response to Weaker Sales

The iPhone 15 series has reportedly experienced weaker sales in China compared to previous models. This decline is attributed to competitive pressure from local smartphone manufacturers, such as Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, and restrictions on Apple device usage by some companies and government departments in China. According to analysts from Jefferies, Chinese iPhone sales have dropped by 30% in the first week of 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year, following a 3% decrease for the entire year of 2023.

Challenging Competitive Landscape

Analysts foresee a more challenging competitive landscape for Apple in the current year. Despite the recent price cuts, Apple has not adjusted prices for the latest iPhone models in several years. Moreover, the iPhone 15 series prices were held steady at its September launch. To add to the competition, online platforms such as Pinduoduo have been offering discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by up to 16% since early this year.

Apple’s Silence on the Discounts

Despite the significant price cuts, Apple has not issued a statement regarding the discounts. This move marks a shift from the tech giant’s usual strategy, and the silence on the matter adds an additional layer of intrigue. It remains to be seen how these price cuts will affect Apple’s sales and market position in China in the face of growing competition and regulatory restrictions.