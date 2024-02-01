Apple Inc. Breaks Revenue Slump with 2% Growth in Fiscal First Quarter

In a welcome shift from a year-long slump, Apple Inc. has reported a 2% revenue growth in its fiscal first quarter. This marks a break from a series of four consecutive quarters of annual revenue declines. Alongside the rise in revenue, the company's gross margin also witnessed an upturn, nearly hitting the 46% mark in the December quarter. The reported net income for the quarter stood at a hefty $33.92 billion, indicating a robust 13% increase from the same period last year.

Significant Acceleration in Growth Rates

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, noted that the growth rates represent a substantial acceleration from the previous quarter. This is partially attributed to the December quarter having one fewer week compared to the previous year's fiscal first quarter due to Apple's corporate calendar. iPhone sales, a critical contributor to the company's profits, exceeded expectations with a nearly 6% surge to $69.70 billion. This indicates a robust market response to the iPhone 15 models launched in September.

Performance Across Different Business Segments

Apple's services business, encompassing various subscriptions and licensing revenues, grew by 11% to reach $23.11 billion. Although the growth was slightly below estimates, it still signals a promising trajectory. The tech giant now boasts an impressive 2.2 billion active devices, a significant increase from 2 billion the previous year, with over 1 billion paid subscriptions through its services and the App Store.

However, not all segments performed equally well. Sales in Greater China, including the mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, faced a nearly 13% decline. This downturn may raise concerns about Apple's demand in its third-largest market, especially given the fierce competition from local companies such as Huawei.

Mac and iPad Sales

Mac sales showed a modest growth, just under 1%, reaching $7.7 billion. On the flip side, iPad sales saw a decline, dropping by 25% for the quarter. Despite the mixed performance across different segments, Apple's overall growth heralds a positive start to the fiscal year.