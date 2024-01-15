en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Apple Counters Competition with Rare Discounts in China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Apple Counters Competition with Rare Discounts in China

In an unprecedented maneuver, Apple is offering a significant discount on its flagship iPhone range in China, a strategic shift in the tech behemoth’s playbook. From January 18 to January 21, customers can avail of a 500 Chinese yuan ($70) reduction on the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, including the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. This promotional offer extends to select Mac models and iPads, marking Apple’s determined efforts to regain its market standing amidst increasing local competition.

Addressing an Evolving Market

Apple’s discount initiative emerges as a response to growing competition from formidable local rivals such as Xiaomi and Huawei, coupled with a noticeable dip in demand for its flagship smartphones. Analysts from Jefferies reported a staggering 30% year-on-year drop in iPhone sales in the inaugural week of January, with a 3% decline in China for 2023. The downturn is ascribed in part to Huawei‘s release of a high-end smartphone, a notable accomplishment considering U.S. sanctions designed to restrict Huawei’s access to such technology.

Impact of Huawei’s Triumph

Huawei’s high-end smartphone launch has been lauded as a technological triumph by Chinese state media. This acclaim has enabled the company to revive its smartphone market presence in China, which was severely impacted by U.S. regulations. The timing of Apple’s discounts appears strategic, coming ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in mid-February, a period marked by a traditional surge in sales due to holiday shopping.

Stiff Competition and Future Prospects

Apple’s rare discount offer comes amid growing competitive pressure in the world’s largest smartphone market. Online shopping platforms, including Pinduoduo, have already slashed prices on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by up to 16% since the year’s commencement. As Apple grapples with intensifying competition and a noticeable reluctance among Apple fans to upgrade, the company is under pressure to boost sales globally, particularly in China. The coming weeks will reveal whether this strategy shift will yield the desired market resurgence for Apple.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Indian Rupee Hits Four-Month High Against US Dollar Amid Market Optimism
The Indian Rupee has appreciated against the US Dollar, with the exchange rate improving by 0.2% during the latest trading session. This minor boost can be credited to an influx of foreign investment and promising economic indicators in India. Minor Fluctuation in Exchange Rate The Rupee began Monday’s trading session at 82.82, peaking at 82.77
Indian Rupee Hits Four-Month High Against US Dollar Amid Market Optimism
Indian Stock Market Soars with Significant Gains: Nifty Ends at 22,100 points
34 seconds ago
Indian Stock Market Soars with Significant Gains: Nifty Ends at 22,100 points
Italian Court Ruling Puts Jobs at Risk at Acciaierie d'Italia
35 seconds ago
Italian Court Ruling Puts Jobs at Risk at Acciaierie d'Italia
Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao Warns About India's High Debt-to-GDP Ratio
14 seconds ago
Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao Warns About India's High Debt-to-GDP Ratio
Indian CEOs Optimistic about Economic Prospects: Moneycontrol Survey
22 seconds ago
Indian CEOs Optimistic about Economic Prospects: Moneycontrol Survey
The Impact of Dangote, BUA, and Banks on Nigeria's Economic Turmoil
26 seconds ago
The Impact of Dangote, BUA, and Banks on Nigeria's Economic Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
14 seconds
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
26 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
29 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
35 seconds
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
38 seconds
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
45 seconds
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
49 seconds
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
57 seconds
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
1 min
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
27 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app