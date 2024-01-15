Apple Counters Competition with Rare Discounts in China

In an unprecedented maneuver, Apple is offering a significant discount on its flagship iPhone range in China, a strategic shift in the tech behemoth’s playbook. From January 18 to January 21, customers can avail of a 500 Chinese yuan ($70) reduction on the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, including the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. This promotional offer extends to select Mac models and iPads, marking Apple’s determined efforts to regain its market standing amidst increasing local competition.

Addressing an Evolving Market

Apple’s discount initiative emerges as a response to growing competition from formidable local rivals such as Xiaomi and Huawei, coupled with a noticeable dip in demand for its flagship smartphones. Analysts from Jefferies reported a staggering 30% year-on-year drop in iPhone sales in the inaugural week of January, with a 3% decline in China for 2023. The downturn is ascribed in part to Huawei‘s release of a high-end smartphone, a notable accomplishment considering U.S. sanctions designed to restrict Huawei’s access to such technology.

Impact of Huawei’s Triumph

Huawei’s high-end smartphone launch has been lauded as a technological triumph by Chinese state media. This acclaim has enabled the company to revive its smartphone market presence in China, which was severely impacted by U.S. regulations. The timing of Apple’s discounts appears strategic, coming ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in mid-February, a period marked by a traditional surge in sales due to holiday shopping.

Stiff Competition and Future Prospects

Apple’s rare discount offer comes amid growing competitive pressure in the world’s largest smartphone market. Online shopping platforms, including Pinduoduo, have already slashed prices on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro by up to 16% since the year’s commencement. As Apple grapples with intensifying competition and a noticeable reluctance among Apple fans to upgrade, the company is under pressure to boost sales globally, particularly in China. The coming weeks will reveal whether this strategy shift will yield the desired market resurgence for Apple.