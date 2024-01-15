Apple Announces Rare Discount in China Facing Sales Decline and Rising Competition

In a surprising move, Apple has announced a rare discount campaign on its products in China, in anticipation of the Lunar New Year. The tech giant is offering a discount of 500 Chinese yuan ($70) on its new iPhone 15 range, including the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as on certain models of Mac and iPad. The offer runs from January 18 to January 21. This is a break from the norm as Apple seldom applies direct discounts on its retail store, leaving third-party retailers to provide promotions during festive seasons.

Apple’s Response to Dwindling iPhone Demand

Apple’s decision to offer discounts comes amid concerns over a decline in demand for its flagship smartphones. A report from Jefferies analysts highlighted a significant 30% year-on-year drop in iPhone sales in the first week of January. Additionally, they reported a 3% decrease in annual iPhone sales in China for 2023. This move by Apple is seen as a response to increasing competition from local Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and Huawei.

The Ascendancy of Huawei

Despite US sanctions intended to impede Huawei’s access to high-end chip technology, the Chinese tech giant has managed a comeback. Huawei’s new smartphone, featuring a high-end chip, has been lauded by state media as a breakthrough. The success of this device has contributed to Huawei’s resurgence in China’s smartphone market after previously suffering setbacks due to US restrictions. It is posited that part of Apple’s sales challenges in China can be attributed to the rise of Huawei.

Looking at Apple’s Market Strategy

What remains uncertain is whether this discount strategy will effectively boost iPhone sales in China and if Apple plans to extend similar pricing strategies to other markets. The unfolding of these events could signify a shift in Apple’s approach to the Chinese market. As the tech giant grapples with the competitive pressures in the world’s biggest smartphone market, industry watchers and consumers alike will be keenly observing Apple’s next move.