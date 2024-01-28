Anting Town Revolutionizes Public Transport with C-V2X-Linked Buses

In a remarkable measure to enhance traffic safety and passenger experience, Anting Town in Jiading District has introduced a fleet of C-V2X (Cellular-Vehicle-To-Everything) linked buses. This initiative employs advanced technology that enables buses to communicate with traffic lights and pedestrian crossings, thereby improving efficiency and safety in a significant way.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Safer Travel

The C-V2X-linked buses are equipped with countdown timers that synchronize with traffic lights, the information from which is displayed on the back of the buses. This feature serves to inform following drivers and pedestrians, giving them an accurate indication of the traffic light changes. In addition, the system feeds the buses with map and traffic light data from road intersections, aiding in effective route management and reducing potential hazards.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

Not just externally, the high-tech buses also sport two electronic screens on the inside. One of these is designed to assist the driver by eliminating any blind spots and driving risks. The other screen is for passengers, providing them with real-time information about the bus route, stops, estimated arrival times, and other relevant travel details. These features collectively contribute to a more secure and comfortable travel experience for the passengers.

Implications and Future Prospects

Compared to traditional buses, the C-V2X-linked buses boast ultra-long-distance perception and comprehensive safety warnings. These enhancements serve to improve operational management and significantly elevate passenger safety and service. Currently, the system serves nearly 10,000 passengers per day, making it a part of Shanghai's first project that offers connected information services to the public. The project currently covers 162 buses across 20 routes in Jiading.

Local residents have been quick to praise the system, and plans are in place to conduct further research. Sun Dong, an ICV project manager at Shanghai International Automobile City (Group) Co, has stated that there are possibilities to expand the service to more routes in the future. This initiative marks a significant step towards creating an intelligent public transport system in Jiading District, ultimately aiming to enhance the overall transportation experience for residents and visitors.