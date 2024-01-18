Anta Sports' Acquisition Success Story: A Beacon for Chinese Foreign IPOs

In a world where Chinese foreign acquisitions often stumble, the case of Amer, a Finnish company, stands as a beacon of success. The sportswear corporation, housing brands like Arc'teryx, Salomon, and Wilson, was bought by China's Anta Sports in 2019 for a hefty €5.6 billion ($6.3 billion). The result? A significant surge in Amer's sales, with a striking 30% year-on-year growth in the first nine months of 2023, largely driven by the Chinese market.

From Acquisition to IPO

Building on its success, Amer recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. In doing so, it aims to reignite the dwindling trend of Chinese foreign listings in America, a phenomenon that has been dampened in recent years due to regulatory worries and geopolitical tensions. The fate of Amer's IPO carries weight. It's not just about the Finnish firm. It's about the future prospects of other Chinese companies with foreign backers, including Ant Group, ByteDance, and Shein.

The Amer Advantage

These corporations are considering going public offshore to navigate around China's capital controls. However, the path is fraught with uncertainties, primarily arising from regulatory complexities. That's where Amer's case shines as a ray of hope for investors. Its international assets, retail sector classification, and the fact that its headquarters reside in Helsinki make it less vulnerable to regulatory uncertainties in China.

The Case of Shein

Contrastingly, the Chinese fast-fashion e-commerce giant, Shein, faces multiple challenges. As it seeks to go public in the United States, it is under the scrutiny of both U.S. and Chinese officials. The Chinese Cyberspace Administration is investigating how Shein handles data and the type of Chinese information it intends to disclose to the U.S. securities regulator. Simultaneously, the China Securities Regulatory Commission is seeking approval for Shein's IPO. Amidst allegations of forced labor and theft of intellectual property, Shein's IPO journey is laden with complications.