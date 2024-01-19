ANGEL Unveils Groundbreaking Water Purification Technologies at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, China's leading high-end water purifier manufacturer, ANGEL, made its captivating debut, unveiling a suite of advanced water purification technologies. The highlight of the event was the introduction of the Space Master Whole-House Water Solution, an award-winning, compact, and functionally integrated filtration system.

ANGEL's Exhibition: A Display of Innovation

The company's exhibition space was ingeniously divided into zones, each showcasing distinct product lines. These ranged from home-focused solutions to commercial products, and core technologies that underscore ANGEL's cutting-edge approach to water purification. The stand-out product, the Space Master Whole-House Water Solution, secured the International Exhibition of Inventions Nuremberg award, reinforcing its position as the world's smallest whole-house water filtration system.

Ms. Kongna's Strategic Insights

In an engaging Q&A session with Bloomberg, ANGEL's Chairwoman, Ms. Kongna, elucidated the company's 36-year journey dedicated to water purification. She also outlined strategic goals, with a keen focus on expanding into the vibrant markets of Southeast Asia. These insights shed light on the company's trajectory and its commitment to global expansion and relentless technological innovation.

Recognition at the CES 2024 Picks Awards

ANGEL's commitment to integrating tradition with digitalization and embedding intelligence into home water purification systems was further recognized at CES 2024. The company celebrated winning the TWICE Picks Awards for two of its stellar products: the Intelligent Five-Step Tea Infusing Machine and the A8 2000 Under Sink RO Water Purifier. This recognition corroborates ANGEL's status as a frontrunner in shaping the future of water purification.

The media's reception of ANGEL's debut at CES 2024 and its showcased products was overwhelmingly positive. The company's innovative approach and significant contributions to water purification technology were widely acknowledged, setting a high bar for industry peers.