Analyst Predicts Significant Revenue Growth for Meta Platforms, Highlights WhatsApp’s Role

The Wall Street titans are placing their bets, and the stakes are high for Meta Platforms. An analyst has provided a buoyant outlook for the tech giant, pinpointing three key catalysts predicted to drive future revenue growth. The forecast is anchored on an anticipated growth in FY24 consensus revenue, a decrease in operating expenditure, and, interestingly, the untapped potential of WhatsApp.

Consensus Revenue Growth

The first cornerstone of the analyst’s forecast is an expected surge in consensus revenue growth for FY24. While the market prediction hovers around 13%, the analyst posits a more bullish 22% exit rate. This optimistic outlook is driven by several factors, including improved monetization in Reels and FB Shops, and a heightened demand from Chinese e-commerce advertisers. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the analyst observed a swift rebound in advertising, propelled by holiday shopping gains and contributions from Chinese advertisers like Shein and Temu. A successful partnership with Amazon in Shop Ads also fuels the forecast, leading to an anticipated 4Q23 revenue that surpasses consensus at 21%.

Decrease in Operating Expenditure

The second pillar of the analyst’s prediction is a decrease in operating expenditure guidance throughout FY24. The analyst expects a tempered growth guidance of approximately 15% YoY, which reflects headcount increases in core operations and Reality Labs. The implication is that Meta has the flexibility to manage expenses in a manner similar to previous years, further bolstering its financial health.

The Potential of WhatsApp

The third and perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of the forecast revolves around the potential of Messaging, particularly the globally popular platform, WhatsApp. The app, according to the analyst, could amplify Meta’s revenue base by a third over time. This growth is expected to be driven by AI-automated customer service and new ad products, potentially achieving an international ARPU of $20 and a 30% revenue base increase. These insights point to an untapped reservoir of opportunities in WhatsApp’s global user base.

As a result of these projections, the analyst raised the FY25E EBITDA forecast by nearly 5% and introduced an FY26 estimated EBITDA of $107 billion. This led to a subsequent increase in the price target based on 11x the new FY26 EBITDA forecast. The projected Q4 revenue and EPS figures are $39.09 billion and $5.09, respectively, both slightly above consensus estimates. As Meta Platforms shares inch closer to a record high, this analysis provides a new perspective on the company’s future trajectory.