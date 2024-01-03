Aluminium Price Drop: A Twist in Market Sentiment Amid Alumina Supply Concerns

In a surprising turn of events, aluminium prices have seen a decrease of 1.82%, settling at 208.25. This decline is largely attributed to a 28% increase in aluminium stocks in London Metal Exchange (LME)-approved warehouses, which have swollen to 566,375 tons since the start of December. The growing inventory levels have sent shockwaves through the market sentiment for aluminium, a metal crucial to a myriad of industries, from power and construction to packaging.

Alumina Supply Concerns Cushion Aluminium Price Fall

However, the drop in prices has been softened by concerns over the availability of alumina, a key raw material in aluminium production. A recent explosion in Guinea disrupted fuel supplies at a major terminal, sparking worries about possible alumina supply disruptions. This incident, which adds a layer of uncertainty to the aluminium market, has served as a cushion for the declining aluminium prices.

Chinese Manufacturing: Mixed Signals Stir Speculation

In other economic news, the Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December 2023 displayed an uptick to 50.8, signifying an expansion in manufacturing activity. This marked the highest level since August, driven by substantial growth in output and new orders. Despite this, new export orders experienced a slight dip. Contrasting with the private survey’s findings, official statistics pointed to a continuous contraction in Chinese manufacturing. These mixed signals have stirred speculation that the People’s Bank of China may resort to additional policy easing in 2024 to bolster the economic recovery.

Aluminium Market Analysis: A Tale of Long Liquidation

The technical analysis of the aluminium market unveils a trend of long liquidation, as is evident from the 7.99% drop in open interest. Support for aluminium prices has been identified at 206.4, with potential further decline to 204.3 if breached. On the other hand, resistance is situated at 212, and if this is surpassed, it may trigger a rise towards 215.5.

Meanwhile, RHB remains optimistic about the prospects of aluminium due to low LME warehouse aluminium inventory scarcity in the ASEAN region. They foresee a potential resurgence of global demand in 2024, driven by China’s recovery. In spite of a modest 4% QoQ increase in global aluminium production in 3Q23, with strategic cutbacks in China’s Yunnan province on the horizon, the analysts are confident in the resilience of the cement industry. They predict cement demand to surge by 30-35% in FY24. Key sector downside risks, however, include declining LME aluminium prices and decelerating global economy growth.