China

Altai Mountains: Upholding a Unique Skiing Tradition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
In the remote Altai Mountains of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, a unique tradition thrives, resonating with the rhythm of the seasons and the pulse of nature. The local inhabitants, predominantly from the Kazak ethnic group, have mastered an ancient art that has been passed down through generations: crafting homemade skis from wood and horsehair. These skis are not mere tools; they are the lifeline of the community, enabling people to navigate the snowy landscapes that surround them.

Preserving a Time-Honored Tradition

One man, Slanbek Shahash, a 70-year-old craftsman from Xinjiang’s Altay prefecture, embodies this tradition. A fourth-generation ski maker, Shahash’s legacy is carried forward by his son, Juanbek. Together, they are the guardians of this unique craft, teaching others in their village the art of making horsehide skis. The skis, designed with profound understanding of the region’s terrain, offer speed when sliding downhill and friction when going uphill.

The Birthplace of Skiing?

The tradition of skiing in Altay is not a recent phenomenon. The rock paintings in Dundebrak Cave suggest that skiing in Altay may date back over 10,000 years, potentially marking this region as the birthplace of skiing. If this is the case, every glide across the snow on these horsehide skis is a journey back in time, a nod to an ancient culture and a testament to human adaptability.

The Craftsmanship Behind Horsehide Skis

The process of creating these skis is meticulous, involving ten steps and taking up to 15 days. The preferred materials are red pine or birch wood, and horse fur from the forelegs of horses over three years old. Juanbek, formerly a taxi driver, returned to his hometown to carry on the tradition. His dedication to the craft has resulted in a significant source of income for the family. They have received orders for 60 pairs this winter, each selling for over 1,000 yuan, in addition to creating miniature ski souvenirs for tourists.

The Shahash family’s ski-making technique gained recognition at the 7th Jilin Ice and Snow Industry International Expo. This exposure has helped spread awareness of their ancestral craft, ensuring that this unique tradition continues to flourish in the heart of the Altai Mountains.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

