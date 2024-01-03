Allegations of Forced Labor Taint China’s Job Creation Strategy in Xinjiang

In a bid to achieve ‘full employment’ and alleviate poverty, the Chinese government has reported the creation of 456,000 new jobs in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) during the first ten months of the year. However, this employment strategy, touted as a means to foster a ‘happy and harmonious’ Uyghur society, has stirred controversy amidst allegations of forced labor.

Concerns Over Forced Labor

Experts and Uyghur activists have expressed concerns that many of these jobs involve forced labor. Ilshat Hesen Kokbore of the World Uyghur Congress revealed that Uyghur individuals are subject to Chinese surveillance and control during their workday. This often involves forced labor in factories and on farms, with jobs considered low in technical complexity and, therefore, undesirable by Chinese workers, being filled by Uyghurs through coercive measures. The partial wage payment further adds to the issue, a practice internationally recognized as forced labor.

Two Primary Sources of Forced Labor

According to Adrian Zenz of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, there are two primary sources of this forced labor. The first source involves Uyghurs and other Muslims detained in vocational internment camps. The second involves Uyghur rural surplus laborers placed in labor transfer programs not directly linked to internment camps.

Government Strategy and Intrusion

The Chinese government’s strategy involves uprooting people from their communities, indoctrination, and family separation, a method aimed at eradicating absolute poverty and maintaining social stability. This approach has led to significant government intrusion into the lives of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, further escalating the tensions between China and the West over allegations of forced labor.