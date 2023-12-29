en English
Business

Alibaba Fined 1 Billion Yuan in Landmark Antitrust Case Initiated by JD.com

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:31 am EST
Alibaba Fined 1 Billion Yuan in Landmark Antitrust Case Initiated by JD.com

Chinese online retailer JD.com has scored a landmark victory in its legal battle against rival Alibaba, with the latter being ordered to pay a hefty fine of 1 billion yuan (approximately $140.68 million) for engaging in monopolistic practices. The ruling, announced by the High People’s Court of Beijing, has sent ripples through China’s digital economy, underscoring the government’s ongoing commitment to curb monopolistic behaviors in the sector.

Monopolistic Strategy Dealt a Blow

The court found Alibaba Group Holding Limited and its subsidiaries, Zhejiang Tmall Network Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, guilty of exploiting their market dominance to implement a strategy labelled as ‘choosing one from two.’ This policy pressured brands and merchants to work exclusively with Alibaba if they wanted to sell on its platforms, inflicting significant damage to JD.com.

A Landmark Moment in China’s Antitrust Oversight

JD.com, in a statement released via its official WeChat account, hailed the ruling as a significant stride in upholding market fairness and enforcing competition law in China. The company, however, declined to comment further on the matter. On the other hand, Alibaba expressed respect for the court’s decision, acknowledging the ruling without resistance.

Alibaba: A Repeat Offender

This legal development comes on the heels of a similar action undertaken against Alibaba in 2021, when Chinese regulators subjected the e-commerce giant to a record fine of $2.75 billion for similar antitrust violations. The fine further highlights the Chinese government’s firm stance against monopolistic practices in the digital economy, setting a precedent for other market players.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

