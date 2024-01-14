en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Alaska Airlines to Inspect Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft: A Proactive Step Towards Safety

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Alaska Airlines to Inspect Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft: A Proactive Step Towards Safety

In a move that underscores its commitment to safety and airworthiness, Alaska Airlines has announced that up to 20 of its Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft will undergo preliminary inspections. The decision, viewed as a proactive measure, is inspired by past incidents involving the Boeing 737 MAX series. The airplanes faced worldwide grounding following two fatal crashes, shaking public confidence in the aircraft’s safety.

Enhanced Quality Control

As part of its quality assurance strategy, Alaska Airlines is not only focusing on aircraft inspections but is also enhancing its quality control processes. The airline is closely reviewing Boeing’s production quality and control systems, a measure that will further ensure safety and reliability of its fleet.

FAA’s Role in Ensuring Air Safety

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is playing a crucial role in this unfolding scenario. The FAA has demanded more data from Boeing before approving the proposed inspections and maintenance instructions for the 737-9 MAX. The agency has extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes for new safety checks. In addition, it has announced that it will tighten oversight of Boeing’s production line and suppliers.

Repercussions and Implications

The decision by Alaska Airlines has far-reaching implications. It not only underscores the importance of safety in aviation but also highlights the potential risks attached to the Boeing 737 MAX series. The proactive measures by Alaska Airlines and the FAA’s increased oversight are a testament to the industry’s commitment to ensure the highest levels of safety and airworthiness.

0
Business China Taiwan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024
In a significant development for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Matthieu Bouyer, the Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, announced that the final investment decision for the Ubeta gas project would be taken in 2024. The announcement came during Bouyer’s visit to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board
TotalEnergies to Decide on Ubeta Gas Project Investment in 2024
Australian Labor Party Proposes Stricter Standards for 'Sophisticated Investors'
31 mins ago
Australian Labor Party Proposes Stricter Standards for 'Sophisticated Investors'
Gibraltar Insurance Institute's Charitable Donation Boosts Local Community Event
31 mins ago
Gibraltar Insurance Institute's Charitable Donation Boosts Local Community Event
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024
31 seconds ago
RBI Announces Five Major Changes to UPI Transactions for 2024
FAA Requires Additional Data from Boeing, Impacting Aviation and Stock Markets
51 seconds ago
FAA Requires Additional Data from Boeing, Impacting Aviation and Stock Markets
Small Business Owners in Canada Face Critical Loan Repayment Deadline Amid Ongoing Challenges
28 mins ago
Small Business Owners in Canada Face Critical Loan Repayment Deadline Amid Ongoing Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
29 seconds
Ayodhya's Autopsy Assistant Santoshi Durga Honored with Invitation to Pran Pratistha Program
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
1 min
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Wows with Singing Prowess in Viral Video
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
1 min
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
2 mins
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents
In Review: A kaleidoscope of Current Events and Personal Stories
4 mins
In Review: A kaleidoscope of Current Events and Personal Stories
Durham Wildcats Aim for Upset Against Manchester City in Women's FA Cup
5 mins
Durham Wildcats Aim for Upset Against Manchester City in Women's FA Cup
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in 2024 Formula E Season Opener
27 mins
Pascal Wehrlein Triumphs in 2024 Formula E Season Opener
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
28 mins
New Phase in January 6 House Investigation: Uncovering the Truth
A Century on the Slopes: Kandahar Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years of Bondian Revelry
29 mins
A Century on the Slopes: Kandahar Ski Club Celebrates 100 Years of Bondian Revelry
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
34 mins
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app