en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Agrivoltaics: A Dual-Purpose Model Reshaping Rural China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
Agrivoltaics: A Dual-Purpose Model Reshaping Rural China

China’s rural landscapes are witnessing a transformative shift as they embrace a novel production model, agrivoltaics, a symbiotic fusion of agriculture and photovoltaic (PV) electricity generation. The agrivoltaic approach serves a dual purpose by enhancing rural development and catalyzing the progression toward renewable energy.

Revitalizing the Edible Mushroom Industry

In the heartland of Gutian county, Fujian province, the traditional edible mushroom industry is experiencing a resurgence, thanks to the incorporation of PV technology. The transition to photovoltaic mushroom farms has yielded a remarkable 20% increase in produce and an improvement in the produce quality. This paradigm shift has significantly boosted the earnings of local mushroom growers.

Gutian county has successfully established eight agrivoltaic mushroom growing bases encompassing 450 standardized production sheds. This venture represents a substantial investment of 370 million yuan and a total installed capacity of 30.746 megawatts. The project is slated to generate a staggering 31.74 million kilowatt-hours annually, translating to a power generation revenue of 13.5 million yuan.

Advancing Agrivoltaics in Xinqiao Township

Parallel to Gutian county’s success, Xinqiao township in Guizhou province has launched an agrivoltaic demonstration project. Here, an array of crops flourish under the shelter of solar panels. The initiative has proliferated across 2,000 mu (133.3 hectares), yielding a whopping 750,000 kilograms of crops and adding nearly 2 million yuan to the production value. Subsequently, this project has bolstered local farmers’ incomes by approximately 500,000 yuan.

Agrivoltaics: A Sustainable Model for Rural Development

Agrivoltaics, the practice of cultivating crops beneath solar panels, has proven to be a sustainable and lucrative model for rural development in China. It aligns impeccably with the drive for clean energy and sustainable agriculture, contributing to the elevation of both agricultural production and renewable energy generation. This innovative model leverages the dual utility of land, catering to the nourishment of a growing population and the escalating global demand for clean energy.

0
Agriculture China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
In a significant development in the race for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by the late Dianne Feinstein, Representative Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) has received an endorsement from the United Farm Workers (UFW), the largest farmworkers union in the United States. The endorsement, announced during Schiff’s visit to Salinas, represents a robust boost to his
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
Mississippi State University Leads the Way in Sustainable Fuel Research
16 mins ago
Mississippi State University Leads the Way in Sustainable Fuel Research
Alleged Rice Cartels Threaten Malaysia's Rice Production
19 mins ago
Alleged Rice Cartels Threaten Malaysia's Rice Production
Minnesota Concludes Landmark Agricultural Data Project
6 mins ago
Minnesota Concludes Landmark Agricultural Data Project
NFA Enforces Seasonal Ban on Hookah Gear Amid Conservation Efforts
11 mins ago
NFA Enforces Seasonal Ban on Hookah Gear Amid Conservation Efforts
Opposition Leader Barrow Slams Government over Sugar Industry Crisis
12 mins ago
Opposition Leader Barrow Slams Government over Sugar Industry Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Legal Challenges: A Potential Game-Changer in the Upcoming Elections
18 seconds
Trump's Legal Challenges: A Potential Game-Changer in the Upcoming Elections
Jimmy Kimmel's Children: A Tale of Art, Television, and Resilience
33 seconds
Jimmy Kimmel's Children: A Tale of Art, Television, and Resilience
Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates
38 seconds
Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates
Cal Poly Women's Basketball Makes Promising Start in Big West Conference
55 seconds
Cal Poly Women's Basketball Makes Promising Start in Big West Conference
Jets' Coach Robert Saleh Expresses Admiration for Patriots' Bill Belichick
57 seconds
Jets' Coach Robert Saleh Expresses Admiration for Patriots' Bill Belichick
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
1 min
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
1 min
Gunner Olszewski: From Fumbles to NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Baytown Township Mulls Incorporation for Self-Preservation
1 min
Baytown Township Mulls Incorporation for Self-Preservation
No Elections in February, FKF Vice-President Doris Petra Confirms
1 min
No Elections in February, FKF Vice-President Doris Petra Confirms
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app