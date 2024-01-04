Agrivoltaics: A Dual-Purpose Model Reshaping Rural China

China’s rural landscapes are witnessing a transformative shift as they embrace a novel production model, agrivoltaics, a symbiotic fusion of agriculture and photovoltaic (PV) electricity generation. The agrivoltaic approach serves a dual purpose by enhancing rural development and catalyzing the progression toward renewable energy.

Revitalizing the Edible Mushroom Industry

In the heartland of Gutian county, Fujian province, the traditional edible mushroom industry is experiencing a resurgence, thanks to the incorporation of PV technology. The transition to photovoltaic mushroom farms has yielded a remarkable 20% increase in produce and an improvement in the produce quality. This paradigm shift has significantly boosted the earnings of local mushroom growers.

Gutian county has successfully established eight agrivoltaic mushroom growing bases encompassing 450 standardized production sheds. This venture represents a substantial investment of 370 million yuan and a total installed capacity of 30.746 megawatts. The project is slated to generate a staggering 31.74 million kilowatt-hours annually, translating to a power generation revenue of 13.5 million yuan.

Advancing Agrivoltaics in Xinqiao Township

Parallel to Gutian county’s success, Xinqiao township in Guizhou province has launched an agrivoltaic demonstration project. Here, an array of crops flourish under the shelter of solar panels. The initiative has proliferated across 2,000 mu (133.3 hectares), yielding a whopping 750,000 kilograms of crops and adding nearly 2 million yuan to the production value. Subsequently, this project has bolstered local farmers’ incomes by approximately 500,000 yuan.

Agrivoltaics: A Sustainable Model for Rural Development

Agrivoltaics, the practice of cultivating crops beneath solar panels, has proven to be a sustainable and lucrative model for rural development in China. It aligns impeccably with the drive for clean energy and sustainable agriculture, contributing to the elevation of both agricultural production and renewable energy generation. This innovative model leverages the dual utility of land, catering to the nourishment of a growing population and the escalating global demand for clean energy.