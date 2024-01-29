AFP Asserts Independence in Resupplying Troops on BRP Sierra Madre Amidst Tensions

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) recently issued a strong statement, reasserting its independence in resupplying troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57), a decommissioned navy vessel grounded on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The announcement came in response to claims made by the China Coast Guard (CCG) that it had made a 'temporary special arrangement' permitting the Philippines to resupply its troops.

AFP's Unyielding Stance

Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, the spokesperson for the AFP, emphatically stated that the military does not requisite permission from any nation to carry out resupply missions. The AFP is mandated to ensure the morale and welfare of its forces by providing essential supplies to the outposts in the West Philippine Sea, she reiterated.

"Resupply missions are regular AFP missions," avowed Colonel Padilla, making it clear that these operations will persist despite any attempts to obstruct them. The AFP, she affirmed, will carry out this mission with the backing of other relevant agencies.

Increasing Tensions in the West Philippine Sea

Tensions in the region have escalated in recent months, with precarious resupply missions to Ayungin becoming almost routine. The AFP's first attempt to bring supplies and troops to the Sierra Madre in 2024 was impeded by 'technical difficulty,' as stated by the National Security Council spokesperson. These operations, however, have not been deterred by the mounting difficulties.

AirDrop Operation Amidst Interference

Amid China's interference, the AFP managed to successfully replenish supplies to the troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre through an airdrop operation conducted on 21 January. This operation illustrates the AFP's commitment to asserting its sovereign rights and fulfilling its mission in the West Philippine Sea.

Despite the challenges posed by the presence of the China Coast Guard, the AFP remains steadfast in its obligation to provide care for its personnel in critical areas such as the Ayungin Shoal.