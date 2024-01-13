en English
Business

A Rules-Based Economy: China’s Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
China’s economic trajectory has been propelled by the increased recognition of private property rights following the transformative reforms by Deng Xiaoping, allowing the private sector to bloom. However, according to Winston Mok, a private equity investor and former investment banker, the nation is at risk of falling into a middle-income trap without a full transition to a rules-based economy.

Property Rights and Confidence in the Economy

It is crucial to note that property rights in China are not completely secure, instigating some affluent Chinese to establish family offices in Singapore, a country renowned for its robust property rights protection. The arbitrary actions of the state can erode confidence in what should ideally be a predictable social contract. This erosion is witnessed when local governments fail to honor their financial commitments to contractors, thereby undermining business confidence.

Correlation Between Rule of Law and Low Corruption

Mok draws attention to the correlation between a strong rule of law and low corruption, as exemplified by countries such as the Nordic nations, New Zealand, and Singapore. He posits that a robust rule of law is essential for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship by providing secure property rights and predictable regulations. The promise of predictability would reduce bureaucratic uncertainty and provide entrepreneurs the much-needed impetus to develop new technologies and business models.

The Key to Revitalizing Growth

Legal reforms and the rule of law are viewed as pivotal to revitalizing growth, securing property rights, spurring innovation, and empowering the private sector in China. As Mok concludes, Jiang’s vision for the rule of law could potentially steer China towards national rejuvenation and possibly put it on par with the US in the next decade. Hence, it is indispensable to recognize the importance of a rules-based economy and the impact of secure property rights on the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation.

Business China
Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

