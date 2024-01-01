en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges

In a rare moment of transparency, Chinese President Xi Jinping has publicly acknowledged the economic challenges that China faces, particularly the difficulties experienced by its citizens in finding jobs and meeting basic needs. This announcement comes on the back of new economic data highlighting a continued slowdown in the country’s industrial output and the real estate market, two primary engines of the nation’s economic growth.

Economic Slowdown: A Closer Look

The President’s acknowledgement of these issues signifies a shift in tone from the Chinese leadership, typically known for maintaining a positive narrative about the country’s economic performance. China’s official purchasing managers index for manufacturing declined to 49 in December, indicating a contraction in economic activity. Furthermore, the value of new homes sold by the country’s biggest property companies fell by almost 35% in December, with sales for 2023 as a whole 16.5% lower than in 2022.

Amidst this contraction, the unemployment rate among the youth in China reached a record 21.3% in June 2023. While the Chinese government has rolled out stimulus packages to revive its economy, a crisis in the property industry and surging local government debts have hindered recovery. Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect China’s GDP growth to slow to 4.8% in 2024 and to further decline in the following years.

Impact on Businesses and Employment

As a result of the economic downturn, businesses in China are struggling, and job seekers are finding it challenging to secure employment. This is the first time President Xi has mentioned economic challenges in his annual New Year’s messages since he started giving them in 2013. The government’s increasingly statist approach to the economy, emphasizing state control over economic and social affairs at the expense of the private sector, has unnerved entrepreneurs.

The government’s crackdown on businesses in the name of national security has also deterred international investors. A recent example is the People’s Bank of China’s approval of an application to remove controlling shareholders at Alipay, the widely-used digital payment platform run by Jack Ma’s Ant Group.

Looking Forward: A Challenging Road Ahead

In light of the economic challenges, the Chinese government is scrambling to revive growth and spur employment, having rolled out various supportive measures last year and vowing to step up fiscal and monetary policy in 2024. However, the country’s weakened consumer spending, indicated by a 433% surge in gaming revenue in Macau and a return to 62.6% of pre-Covid levels, suggests that the road to recovery may be long and fraught with obstacles.

As China grapples with a structural slowdown marked by weak demand, rising unemployment, and battered business confidence, its economy’s trajectory in the coming years will be closely watched by global market participants and policymakers alike.

0
Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PSX Skyrockets Over 1,500 Points, Breaks 64,000-Mark on the First Trading Day of 2024!

By Mazhar Abbas

2024 Investment Landscape: Shift in the US Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy and Its Implications

By Rafia Tasleem

Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Belgium's Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor's Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch

By Mazhar Abbas

FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2 ...
@Asia · 17 mins
FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2 ...
heart comment 0
Global Round-Up: Financial Moves and Geopolitical Events Setting the Stage for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Round-Up: Financial Moves and Geopolitical Events Setting the Stage for 2024
2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic Challenges
VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023
India’s Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
25 seconds
South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
5 mins
Pope Francis Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Peace, Solidarity, and Hope
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
10 mins
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Rings in 2024 with Fitness, Balance, and New Projects
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
17 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
17 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
18 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
18 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
18 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
19 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
17 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
31 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
46 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
49 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
51 mins
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
52 mins
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
52 mins
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
1 hour
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
1 hour
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app