A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges

In a rare moment of transparency, Chinese President Xi Jinping has publicly acknowledged the economic challenges that China faces, particularly the difficulties experienced by its citizens in finding jobs and meeting basic needs. This announcement comes on the back of new economic data highlighting a continued slowdown in the country’s industrial output and the real estate market, two primary engines of the nation’s economic growth.

Economic Slowdown: A Closer Look

The President’s acknowledgement of these issues signifies a shift in tone from the Chinese leadership, typically known for maintaining a positive narrative about the country’s economic performance. China’s official purchasing managers index for manufacturing declined to 49 in December, indicating a contraction in economic activity. Furthermore, the value of new homes sold by the country’s biggest property companies fell by almost 35% in December, with sales for 2023 as a whole 16.5% lower than in 2022.

Amidst this contraction, the unemployment rate among the youth in China reached a record 21.3% in June 2023. While the Chinese government has rolled out stimulus packages to revive its economy, a crisis in the property industry and surging local government debts have hindered recovery. Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect China’s GDP growth to slow to 4.8% in 2024 and to further decline in the following years.

Impact on Businesses and Employment

As a result of the economic downturn, businesses in China are struggling, and job seekers are finding it challenging to secure employment. This is the first time President Xi has mentioned economic challenges in his annual New Year’s messages since he started giving them in 2013. The government’s increasingly statist approach to the economy, emphasizing state control over economic and social affairs at the expense of the private sector, has unnerved entrepreneurs.

The government’s crackdown on businesses in the name of national security has also deterred international investors. A recent example is the People’s Bank of China’s approval of an application to remove controlling shareholders at Alipay, the widely-used digital payment platform run by Jack Ma’s Ant Group.

Looking Forward: A Challenging Road Ahead

In light of the economic challenges, the Chinese government is scrambling to revive growth and spur employment, having rolled out various supportive measures last year and vowing to step up fiscal and monetary policy in 2024. However, the country’s weakened consumer spending, indicated by a 433% surge in gaming revenue in Macau and a return to 62.6% of pre-Covid levels, suggests that the road to recovery may be long and fraught with obstacles.

As China grapples with a structural slowdown marked by weak demand, rising unemployment, and battered business confidence, its economy’s trajectory in the coming years will be closely watched by global market participants and policymakers alike.