China

A Decade of the Belt and Road Initiative: Insights from Pakistan’s Ambassador

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:17 pm EST
A Decade of the Belt and Road Initiative: Insights from Pakistan's Ambassador

Marking a significant milestone, the Belt and Road Initiative completed its 10th year in 2023. To commemorate this occasion, CGTN conducted an interview with the recently appointed Pakistan ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi. The ambassador offered deep insights into the bilateral ties that knit China and Pakistan together, shedding light on the tangible benefits that this alliance has brought to both nations. Most notably, the impacts of this collaboration are not confined to the echelons of power but have trickled down, improving the lives of everyday citizens in both countries.

The Promise of Cultural Diplomacy

During the course of the interview, Hashmi touched upon the vital role of cultural diplomacy in fortifying the relationship between the two nations. He drew attention to the visit of a Chinese TV/Film Industry delegation to Pakistan. Their meeting with the Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Syed Jamal Shah, centered on strengthening cultural exchange and fostering bilateral collaboration in the entertainment industry. The delegation included key figures such as Hu Qiang, Chairman of Film Producer – Yihai Culture Communications, Co, Ltd, and Liang Ting, Chairman of Li Ting International.

Symbolic Collaborations and Future Prospects

The minister highlighted the robust bond between China and Pakistan, citing the film “Ba’Tie Girl” as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations. The film, released in 2023, serves as a cultural bridge, symbolizing shared values and understanding. The Chinese delegation expressed an interest in investing in the Pakistani drama and film industry, heralding a promising future for joint productions.

China’s Diplomatic Push

Meanwhile, in China, President Xi Jinping has been urging Chinese ambassadors to create a ‘diplomatic iron army’ loyal to the Communist Party. The re-emergence of the ‘Wolf Warrior’ rhetoric underscores China’s assertive foreign policy and its determination to safeguard national sovereignty and security. Despite the removal of the previous foreign minister, Qin Gang, and ongoing diplomatic disputes with the Philippines and Japan, China continues to strive for increased international influence.

Looking Ahead: An Evolving Partnership

As the Belt and Road Initiative enters its second decade, the cooperation between China and Pakistan is set to evolve further. The continued focus on cultural exchange and collaboration in the entertainment industry is an indication of the breadth and depth of this strategic partnership. More than just an economic collaboration, the China-Pakistan alliance is a holistic relationship with shared goals and mutual benefits. As 2023 draws to a close, the anticipation of what the future holds for this cooperation continues to mount.

China International Relations Pakistan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

