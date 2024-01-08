21st China Forum: A Crucible for Cultural Evolution and Modern Chinese Civilization

The 21st China Forum on International Cultural Industries, hosted by Peking University, opened its doors on January 6, laying the groundwork for a spirited discourse on the development of a robust socialist culture and the evolution of a modern Chinese civilization. The forum, a beacon for thinkers, scholars, and industry experts, took a deep dive into the roles of higher education, research, philosophy, and social sciences in the creation of a culturally rich nation.

Education and Research: The Bedrock of Cultural Evolution

The Vice-president of Peking University, Fang Fang, underscored the pivotal role of higher education and research in philosophy and social sciences. He emphasized their importance in contributing to the construction of Chinese modern civilization, envisioning them as the cornerstone of a culturally strong nation.

Cultural Confidence: A Gateway to Global Engagement

Fu Hanxiao, the deputy director of the industrial development department at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, outlined the necessity of cultural confidence and the promotion of traditional Chinese culture. He advocated for the seamless integration of this culture into contemporary life and industry, a move he believes will fortify international cultural industry exchanges.

Institutional Innovation: The Key to Cultural Vitality

Xiang Yong, the director of the Institute for Cultural Industries at Peking University, stressed the need for continued vitality in cultural development through institutional innovation. He highlighted the power of cultural innovation, the influence of a humanistic economy, and the benefits of a digital transformation in cultural production. Xiang also suggested that cultural creativity should serve as a catalyst for rural vitalization and urban renewal. He championed cross-disciplinary innovation and industrial integration within the sphere of cultural creativity, a strategy he views as crucial for the future of China’s cultural landscape.