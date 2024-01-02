2024 Market Trends: Bitcoin Surges, Gold Climbs, and Chinese Markets Decline

The dawn of 2024 has not deviated from the market trends of the previous year, with bitcoin cresting above $45,000 for the first time since April 2022, gold prices ascending, and Chinese markets witnessing a decline. The buoyancy in the market is partly propelled by hopes of a global easing cycle commencing this year. Forecasts indicate an 85% probability that the Federal Reserve will initiate rate reductions in March, with similar expectations for the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, where significant rate cuts are anticipated throughout 2024.

Stability Amidst Turmoil

Despite a potent earthquake in central Japan on New Year’s Day, financial markets maintained relative stability. However, China presents a varied economic outlook. Private sector surveys indicate an expansion in factory activity, juxtaposing with official data that reflects a contraction for the third consecutive month in December. The assurances of President Xi Jinping to bolster China’s economic recovery have not entirely placated investors.

Banking and Retail Market Updates

In other market news, HSBC has finalized the sale of its retail banking business in France, and Danone has consented to sell its premium organic dairy units in the U.S. In the UK, Aldi reported an 8% sales boost in December, while Indonesia’s annual inflation rate in December fell within the central bank’s target range.

Anticipating Key Economic Releases

The market is also on the lookout for vital economic releases later in the week, including euro zone inflation and U.S. jobs figures, which could offer additional trading catalysts. The narrative for markets remains unchanged as investors continue to latch onto optimism, further underscored by the anticipations of global central banks easing rates this year.

