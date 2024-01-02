en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Kicks Off with Optimism in European Markets Amid Mixed Global Performances

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
2024 Kicks Off with Optimism in European Markets Amid Mixed Global Performances

2024 kicked off with a wave of optimism washing over European markets, contrasting starkly with mixed performances across the Asia Pacific region. The new trading year saw Chinese stocks stumble while Australian markets advanced, inching closer to record highs. The contrasting performances hinted at the divergent economic paths these countries might tread in the year to come.

(Read Also: China’s Manufacturing Sector Contracts: A Deeper Dive into the PMI Decline)

Financial Forecast in a Mixed Global Economy

Investors are holding their breaths, anticipating a slew of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England. This, coupled with China’s nuanced post-pandemic recovery narrative, has injected a sense of cautious optimism into the global investor community. Indonesia also added to the mixed economic tableau, with its annual inflation rate cooling more than expected to 2.61% in December.

Challenges and Opportunities for European Markets

Despite the overall optimism, uncertainties loom large on the horizon. The UK grapples with a decline in food price inflation, which dropped to 6.7% in December from 7.7% the previous month, the lowest since June 2022. However, overall shop price inflation remained stubbornly high at 4.3%. Retailers now face the daunting challenge of new EU border checks and increased business rates bills set to kick in from April. Yet, amid these challenges, opportunities are emerging. Goldman Sachs has projected a bullish outlook for European Big Oil stocks, anticipating they may outperform their U.S. counterparts, thus providing an opportunity for investors to tap into enhanced buyback programs.

(Read Also: China’s Xi Asserts Inevitable Reunification with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions)

The China Factor and the Future of Investments

In a move seen as an effort to curb China’s advanced chip-making capabilities, the Dutch government has partially revoked ASML’s export license to China for two lithography systems. This move, while impacting some Chinese customers, is expected to have no substantive financial impact for 2023. The revocation underscores the ongoing economic tussle between the West and China, further complicating the global economic outlook.

As we step into 2024, there’s a growing trend of interest in alternative assets among family offices and financial advisors. Opinions are mixed about their suitability for retail investors. While some experts see potential in private markets, others advise caution, underlining the need for retail investors to tread carefully when considering alternative investments. As the year unfolds, these trends and challenges will continue to shape the global financial landscape, presenting opportunities, risks, and lessons along the way.

Read More

0
Business China Europe
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unpaid Internship Paradox: A Barrier to Social Mobility?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine

By BNN Correspondents

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
@Business · 45 mins
Cambodia Ushers in 2024 with an Upward Revision in Minimum Wage ...
heart comment 0
Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Business Association Advocates for Increased Police Presence, Event Funding
Indonesia’s December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesia's December Inflation Rate Falls Short of Expectations: How Will It Impact Monetary Policies?
Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Avangrid Terminates $8.3 Billion Merger Deal with PNM Resources
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
21 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
21 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
26 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
26 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
34 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
44 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
51 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
51 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
51 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app