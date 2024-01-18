China Flexes Diplomatic Muscle at Davos, Seeks to Attract Global Investment Amid Tensions

In a show of substantial representation, China marked its most significant presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, since 2017. The considerable delegation, led by Premier Li Qiang, had a clear mission: to rekindle international relations and attract investment in the wake of prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Advertisment

China's Open Invitation to the World

Addressing the forum, Li Qiang underscored that China is open for business. He extended an open invitation to global investors, portraying investment in the Chinese market as an opportunity, not a risk. This appeal comes despite recent apprehensions among investors over the Chinese government's stringent measures on private industry, triggering substantial foreign capital outflows.

A High-Powered Delegation and High-Level Meetings

Advertisment

Throughout the event, Li Qiang engaged with top business leaders, discussing finance, trade, and commerce. The Chinese delegation also boasted several high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Foreign Minister and the Commerce Minister. This amplified Chinese presence at Davos reportedly ruffled feathers in Washington, leading the U.S. State Department to acknowledge the delegation's participation as a significant geopolitical move. Consequently, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken adjusted his schedule to meet with Swiss officials.

Strained Relations and Investment Reversals

The U.S.-China relationship grapples with tensions over national security and geopolitical issues, including Taiwan and Russia. In his keynote speech, Li Qiang touched on these strains, advocating for cooperation over competition and criticizing technology restrictions. Despite Europe's close ties with the U.S., it recognizes the importance of the Chinese market for its domestic companies.

However, confidence in China has waned due to the country's rigorous COVID-19 measures and regulatory actions against major industries. This has resulted in a reversal in investment flows. Foreign investors have withdrawn substantial funds from both China's financial markets and direct investments within the nation.