Uruguay vs Chile U23: Streaming Options for CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament

In a pivotal match in the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament, Uruguay's Under-23 national football team faced off against its Chilean counterpart. With both teams vying for a spot in the Paris Olympics, the match garnered attention from football fans worldwide. The highly anticipated event was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET and broadcasted in the United States on Fox Sports 2.

Live Stream Options

The match, a vital clash in the pursuit of Olympic glory, was available for live streaming through various platforms. Among these, Sling TV's 'Sling Blue' package coupled with the 'Sports Extra' add-on emerged as a viable paid option. This package offered football enthusiasts access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, where the match was broadcast. However, it's important to note that no free trial was specifically available for this match on Sling TV.

Free Trial and Alternatives

For those seeking a free alternative, FuboTV's 'Pro' plan emerged as the best option. The plan included Fox Sports channels and came with a seven-day free trial, providing an opportunity to watch the Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23 match at no cost. In addition, both YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream were mentioned as alternatives, offering a five-day free trial.

Another alternative was Hulu With Live TV, which provides Fox Sports 1 and 2 among its channels. It also offers access to Hulu's library, Disney+, and ESPN+. Nevertheless, it's worth mentioning that Hulu does not offer a free trial for its Live TV service.

International Viewing

For international viewers keen on catching the action, NordVPN came up as a recommended option. The use of a VPN allows viewers abroad to access these streaming services, overcoming geo-restrictions. NordVPN stands out with a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring viewers can enjoy the match with minimal risk.