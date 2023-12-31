en English
Chile

Unlikely Sanctuary: The Therapeutic Role of Cats in Chile’s Most Overcrowded Prison

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST
Within the confines of Santiago Sur prison, better known as ‘the Pen,’ Chile’s oldest and most overcrowded correctional facility, an unexpected refuge has taken form. The prison has become a sanctuary for hundreds of stray cats, a circumstance that has surprisingly had a significant positive impact on the prison environment. These feline occupants, which initially entered the facility either as a measure to control the rat population or wandered in unbidden, have over the years become an integral part of the prison ecosystem. They’ve not only helped regulate inmates’ behavior but have also improved their mood and sense of responsibility.

Unlikely Bonds in a Harsh Environment

Despite the Pen’s harsh conditions, prisoners have formed strong bonds with the cats. Sharing their food, space, and even going as far as building shelters for them, the inmates have found solace in these unlikely companions. With around 300 feline residents positively affecting the facility’s 5,600 human occupants, it’s a relationship that has brought a measure of tranquillity to an otherwise fraught environment.

Therapeutic Impact of Feline Companionship

The cats’ presence in the Pen has had a profound therapeutic effect on the inmates. Their companionship has instilled a sense of duty among the prisoners regarding animal care, and this newfound responsibility has played a role in regulating their behavior. It’s a unique testament to the therapeutic potential of human-animal interactions within the prison system, echoing the success of formal programs worldwide that connect inmates with animals.

Volunteer Efforts and Inmate Participation

The positive impact of the cats on the inmates didn’t go unnoticed by prison officials. In 2016, they allowed volunteers to provide care for the cats, initiating a program to capture, treat, and neuter them. Organizations such as the Felinnos Foundation and Humane Society International have played a pivotal role in this effort. What’s more, the inmates themselves actively participate in the process, assisting in collecting cats in need of care. This symbiotic relationship between the prisoners and the cats at the Pen has led to decreased recidivism and improved social skills among prisoners, thus proving to be an unexpected success in a challenging environment.

Chile Pets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

