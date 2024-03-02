Tragic End for Venezuelan Ex-Military in Chile: Kidnapped, Found Encased in Cement

After a harrowing nine-day search, the tragic fate of Ronald Leandro Ojeda Moreno, a 32-year-old former Venezuelan military officer, was revealed late Friday night by the prosecutor and the Chilean Investigative Police (PDI). Ojeda Moreno, who had sought refuge in Chile from the Maduro regime, was abducted by armed individuals, leading to a grim discovery that has captivated and horrified the nation.

Advertisment

Kidnapping and Investigation

In the early hours of a seemingly ordinary Wednesday, Ojeda Moreno's life took a dramatic and fatal turn when he was forcibly taken from his home in Santiago's Independencia commune by four assailants with Caribbean accents. This incident marked the beginning of an intense investigation that would eventually uncover a sinister plot. Ojeda Moreno, a former political prisoner in Venezuela, had escaped military prison in 2017. Declared a traitor by the Maduro regime, he had resettled in Chile with his family and had been granted political asylum. Despite his efforts to start anew, his past followed him, culminating in a shocking act of violence.

The Discovery

Advertisment

The break in the case came when authorities discovered Ojeda Moreno's body encased in cement within a suitcase, hidden in an illegal takeover in the Maipú commune. This macabre method of concealing his body points to a calculated effort by his captors to ensure he would not be found. A 17-year-old Venezuelan national has been arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder, with further investigations pointing to possible political motivations behind the crime, stirring speculations about the involvement of the Nicolás Maduro regime. The exact motive, however, remains a matter of investigation as the Chilean prosecutor delves deeper into the intricate web of organized crime.

Exiled politician Julio Borges stated, "The murder of Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda fills the Venezuelan people with indignation. It is another mysterious death and human rights violation, similar to the deaths of Captain Acosta Arévalo and Fernando Albán. We demand truth and justice for this abominable crime."

Broader Implications

Advertisment

The kidnapping and subsequent murder of Ojeda Moreno have not only left a family in mourning but have also raised pressing questions about the safety and security of political refugees. The incident has reignited concerns about the reach of the Venezuelan government's influence abroad and the challenges facing those who flee persecution. Moreover, this case has added to the growing security crisis in Chile, prompting citizens and officials alike to call for more stringent measures to protect vulnerable individuals and crackdown on organized crime.