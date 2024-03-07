Superman Sips on Cerveza Cristal: Star Wars Meme Craze Hits DC Universe

Superman has become the latest pop culture figure to fall victim to the Cerveza Cristal Star Wars meme. While the online discourse around the Man of Steel should likely be centered around James Gunn's Superman movie, a recent craze has permeated the past ventures of DC's iconic hero. Upcoming DC movies aside, the meme that has taken over the Star Wars fanbase seems to be the latest contribution to popular DC fandom.

As posted by christhebarker, the hilarious beer commercial has now infiltrated Superman: The Movie. In a classic scene from the Richard Donner movie, Superman confronts Lex Luthor over a lead-lined box that seems to be hiding something from the Man of Steel. Despite Luthor's warning, Superman opens the case to find the now-iconic bottle of Cerveza Cristal staring back at him.

Star Wars' Cerveza Cristal Meme Explained

To those unfamiliar, the Cerveza Cristal meme may seem completely bizarre. As it turns out, the real history behind the now-famous beer ad is just as insane. The Cerveza Cristal craze began when a clip went viral of a Star Wars rerun from the early 2000s in Chile. In order to avoid cutting away from the film and breaking immersion by going to an ad break, the company instead spliced the Cerveza Cristal ad into the original Star Wars trilogy.

Given the bizarrely funny nature of Obi-Wan Kenobi handing Luke Skywalker a Chilean beer from a coolbox, the clip quickly went viral among the online film and TV community. This then spiraled into Cerveza Cristal being added to other film franchises, including Superman as seen above. What makes the edits even more hilarious is that the original Star Wars beer ad resulted in a court case between George Lucas and the Cerveza Cristal company, truly proving the online community's ability to make anything into a humorous meme that fits any franchise.

Impact on Pop Culture

The phenomenon showcases the power of the internet in shaping and reshuffling pop culture narratives. The meme's spread across different franchises highlights not only the universality of humor but also the interconnectedness of various fan communities. It serves as a reminder of how a single, seemingly inconsequential moment can snowball into a significant cultural moment, blurring the lines between advertising, entertainment, and fan engagement.

Future Implications

As the meme continues to evolve, it raises questions about the future of digital content creation and copyright law in an era of rampant remix culture. The integration of Cerveza Cristal into iconic scenes from beloved franchises like Superman and Star Wars is a testament to the creativity of online communities. However, it also underscores the challenges copyright holders face in controlling the use of their content in an increasingly digital and meme-driven world.

This playful invasion of the DC universe by a Star Wars meme not only adds a layer of humor to Superman's heroic escapades but also reflects the ever-changing landscape of online culture. As memes continue to influence and reinterpret mainstream media, it's clear that no character, no matter how iconic, is immune to the whims of the internet's collective creativity.