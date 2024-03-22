Scotland and Chile Forge Stronger Aquaculture Ties: Minister Gougeon's Visit to Lago Sofia

Scotland's cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands, Mairi Gougeon, embarked on a strategic visit to Chile, spotlighting a new initiative aimed at bolstering aquaculture sector ties between the two nations. During her stay, Gougeon toured Lago Sofia, a prominent smolt farm, as part of her attendance at the Aqua Sur trade show in Puerto Montt, accompanied by key delegation members. This move underscores Scotland's commitment to sustainable aquaculture growth, emphasizing environmental and community collaboration.

Exploring Sustainable Aquaculture

Gougeon's visit to Chinquihue, home to Lago Sofia, not only showcased the farm's innovative Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) but also highlighted the importance of animal health, welfare, and community engagement in business operations. Lago Sofia's efforts align with Scotland's vision for an environmentally considerate and community-inclusive aquaculture sector. The minister's interest in sustainable practices was evident as she explored the farm's contributions to technology, design, and operational standards.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

The engagement is part of the broader Blue Bridge programme, facilitated by the UK Department of Business and Trade alongside the British Embassy in Chile, aiming to foster UK-Chilean collaborations in aquaculture technology. CEO Miguel Portus of Lago Sofia expressed honor in hosting Minister Gougeon, emphasizing the visit as a platform for showcasing their technological advancements and discussing potential contributions to Scottish aquaculture. This encounter opens doors to technological, academic, and production exchanges, presenting a unique opportunity for both countries to enhance their aquaculture industries.

Implications for Scottish Aquaculture

Gougeon's visit marks a significant step towards realizing Scotland's ambition for a sustainable aquaculture industry that not only supports economic growth but also prioritizes environmental integrity and social responsibility. By observing Lago Sofia's operations, the minister reaffirmed the essential role of sustainable practices in the sector's expansion. The collaboration between Scotland and Chile through initiatives like the Blue Bridge programme promises to introduce innovative technologies and methodologies, setting a new standard for aquaculture development on a global scale.