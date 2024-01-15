en English
Chile

Rare White Gentoo Penguin Spotted in Chilean Antarctica: A Phenomenon of Leucistic Pigmentation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Rare White Gentoo Penguin Spotted in Chilean Antarctica: A Phenomenon of Leucistic Pigmentation

A rare sighting has captivated the world’s attention from the icy expanses of Chilean Antarctica. An all-white Gentoo penguin, a spectacle in contrast to its typically black-and-white counterparts, was observed at the Gabriel Gonzalez Videla Base. The bird’s unique appearance is a manifestation of leucistic pigmentation, a form of genetic variation resulting in a loss of feather color.

The Unusual Phenomenon of Leucism

Leucism, although similar in appearance to albinism, possesses distinct characteristics. Unlike albino creatures, which are identified by red or pink eyes, leucistic animals maintain the regular coloration of their eyes and beak. This condition affects less than one percent of a population and is often a result of genetic factors, although it can sometimes be triggered by trauma.

Survival Challenges for the White Gentoo Penguin

The distinctive appearance of the white penguin, while intriguing to human observers, may pose a threat to its survival. The bird’s stark white plumage makes it more visible to predators, particularly during diving for fish, where the typical black and white coloring of penguins serves as camouflage.

A Reoccurring Sight at the Gabriel Gonzalez Videla Base

The footage of this unusual Gentoo penguin was captured by photographer Hugo Alejandro Harros Guerra, who resides among the penguin colony at the base. Interestingly, this is not the first sighting of a white penguin at this location. Over the past eight years, a white penguin has been seen intermittently, suggesting it could be the same individual or a relative.

The Gabriel Gonzalez Videla Base, despite being currently inactive, serves as a museum for tourists and a sanctuary for the Gentoo penguin colony. The base, named after the Chilean President who was the first head of state to visit Antarctica in the 1940s, is located at Waterboat Point in Paradise Bay on the Antarctic mainland. The Gentoo species, which calls this base home, is categorized as near-threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List due to population declines on sub-Antarctic islands.

Chile Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

