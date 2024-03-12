Mapuche Leader Héctor Llaitul's Trial Begins: Accused of Incitement, Usurpation in Chile

The trial against radical Mapuche leader Héctor Llaitul, in preventive detention since August 2022 and accused by the prosecution of incitement and apology for violence, simple theft, assault against authority, and usurpation, began in the southern city of Temuco, in the La Araucanía region, more than 700 kilometers from the capital.

The prosecution and the Ministry of the Interior, as the plaintiff in the case, are seeking a 25-year prison sentence for Llaitul, who is currently 56 years old and leads the Arauco-Malleco Coordinator (CAM), an indigenous group that periodically claims responsibility for arson attacks against large landowners in the southern part of the country.

His arrest and subsequent imprisonment are part of an investigation opened in 2020 by the government of the late Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022), following a lawsuit filed over controversial statements in January of that year during the sentencing of another CAM activist. "We call on our communities to be active in terms of what is the confrontation, mainly against forestry companies," warned Llaitul. "The response is coming (...) all political territorial reclamation processes will be activated forcefully from now on," he added.

According to local press reports, 54 acts of violence were recorded in the area after those words, based on the Prosecutor's records. The Public Ministry also considers certain statements, among others, published in the media Werken Noticias in July 2022, a few weeks before his arrest and already under the administration of Gabriel Boric, as constituting a crime.

Following those statements, the government decided to expand the lawsuit, accusing him of events that occurred between 2020 and 2022.