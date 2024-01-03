en English
Chile

Investigation Sought Into Chile’s Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Investigation Sought Into Chile’s Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses

The Chilean Attorney General’s Office has called for a formal probe into allegations of human rights violations committed by the Carabineros police during the 2019 street protests. The man at the center of this investigation is Ricardo Yáñez, the general director of the Carabineros. The protests, initially triggered by a hike in subway ticket prices, broadened into a sweeping call for social justice and a more equitable economic model. This period of social unrest, often referred to as the ‘social outburst,’ led to approximately thirty mortalities, thousands of injuries, including numerous instances of eye damage, along with episodes of looting and arson.

International Concern Over Human Rights Violations

International bodies, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, have pointed fingers at the Carabineros for these human rights violations. These allegations have resulted in dozens of lawsuits being filed against the force. In addition to Yáñez, formal charges are also being sought against Mario Rozas, the former director general of the Carabineros, and Diego Olate, the erstwhile deputy director of the institution.

Government’s Reaction to the Investigation

As the government braces itself for the judiciary’s decision, spokeswoman Camila Vallejo has underscored the need for prudence. She has emphasized a need for equilibrium between the ongoing legal proceedings and maintaining the operational continuity of the Carabineros. The judiciary has yet to announce a date for the formal investigation hearing, a critical step in the legal process.

Comprehensive Investigation Essential

This investigation will be a pivotal moment for not just the Carabineros, but for the entirety of Chile. It will serve as a litmus test for the country’s commitment to human rights and justice. It will also determine if the allegations against the Carabineros are substantiated, and if so, the extent of their culpability. The results of this investigation will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the future of law enforcement and public trust in Chile.

Chile Human Rights Law
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

