CleanTech Lithium Launches DLE Pilot Plant in Chile, Aiming for Battery-Grade Production

Amid growing demand for battery-grade lithium, CleanTech Lithium (CTL) has initiated operations at its direct lithium extraction (DLE) pilot plant in Copiapó, northern Chile. This significant step not only marks CTL's transition towards commercializing lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) but also establishes its position as a frontrunner in the lithium extraction sector.

Strategic Collaboration and Technology Integration

CTL's collaboration with Forward Water Technologies Corp exemplifies a strategic approach to enhancing lithium chloride eluate production. By employing an industrial forward osmosis system, CTL emphasizes the efficiency of hyper-concentrating eluate for conversion into battery-grade lithium carbonate. This process, facilitated by Conductive Energy's Direct Lithium Extraction technology, underscores the innovative strategies CTL is implementing to meet the stringent requirements of battery and automotive manufacturers. Such advancements serve as a testament to CTL's commitment to refining its production capabilities and fostering long-term offtake agreements.

Pilot Plant Operations and Milestones

The commencement of the DLE pilot plant's operations is a pivotal moment for CTL. Having successfully completed its commissioning phase, the plant has embarked on producing lithium chloride eluate with a design capacity of one tonne per month of LCE. This initial production, destined for North America, signifies CTL's proactive steps in process optimization and product verification. Furthermore, the pilot plant's operation plays a critical role in the ongoing pre-feasibility study of the project, laying the groundwork for CTL's ambition to scale up to full commercial production.

Implications for the Lithium Market and Industry Leadership

CTL's pilot plant not only signifies a milestone in lithium extraction technology but also positions the company as a leader in a competitive sector. By demonstrating the capability to produce significant quantities of battery-grade lithium, CTL is setting new standards for innovation and sustainability in lithium extraction. This development is poised to have a profound impact on the lithium market, potentially influencing supply dynamics and reinforcing the importance of technological advancements in meeting global demand for electric vehicle batteries.

As CTL advances towards commercialization, its pioneering efforts in DLE technology and strategic partnerships underscore a promising trajectory for the lithium extraction industry. The successful operation of the pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile, heralds a new era of sustainable and efficient lithium production, with significant implications for the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors.