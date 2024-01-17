Chile's Museum of Memory and Human Rights Adds Grim Artifact from Pinochet's Regime

For the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, Chile, a rusty piece of railroad track, encrusted with marine life, is more than just an antique relic. It's a chilling symbol of a brutal past. This artifact, recently added to the museum's collection, is believed to have been used as a weight to sink the bodies of victims during the dark era of Augusto Pinochet's regime. The weight of history, quite literally, is embodied in this rusty piece of iron.

A Tangible Testament to Atrocities

The track, along with a rust-stained rope and a bolt, are connected to the infamous Caravan of Death, a death squad that executed political prisoners during the dictatorship. These items serve as a grim testament to a policy of extermination carried out by the Pinochet regime.

They were handed over to the museum by a human rights judge, adding a tangible dimension to the narrative of brutal practices under the dictatorship. The artifacts bring a visceral understanding of the atrocities committed, beyond the abstract understanding of numbers and reports.

Remembering the 'Death Flights'

These artifacts also cast a spotlight on the chilling practice of 'death flights' - a method of disposing of political opponents by throwing them into the ocean, weighed down by such railroad parts. This piece of track is a stark reminder of the countless lives lost in this horrific manner.

The Role of the Museum

The Museum of Memory and Human Rights serves a significant role in preserving the dark chapter of Chile's history. It is more than a place to store artifacts; it is a place of remembrance and education. By housing such artifacts, the museum ensures that the memory of those who suffered under the regime is not forgotten. It stands as a constant reminder of the atrocities of the past and the importance of preventing such acts in the future.

As the head of collections and research at the museum describes, this piece of rusty railroad is 'tangible evidence of a policy of extermination'. It symbolizes the heavy burden of history that Chile carries, and the unending quest for justice and remembrance.