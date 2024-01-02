en English
Chile

Chile’s Largest Landfill: An Unlikely Sanctuary for Andean Condors

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
The largest landfill in Chile, Loma Los Colorados, has become the site of the world’s largest known Andean Condor gathering, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Raptor Research. Led by researcher Eduardo Pavez, the study observed the landfill over a 17-year period and discovered a direct correlation between the availability of food in the surrounding landscape and the number of condors frequenting the landfill.

Unveiling the Social Hierarchy

The research provides insight into the social hierarchy of the condors, with age and sex ratios showing that females and juveniles, who hold lower social ranks, are more likely to visit the landfill than adult males. This is due to the predictable food source the landfill provides, which alters the condors’ natural foraging behavior. However, this convenience comes with a high price. Over the course of the study, four poisoning incidents were documented, affecting 14 condors and resulting in 8 fatalities, likely due to organophosphorus intoxication.

Landfills and Conservation

Fluctuations in condor numbers were also observed in response to regional events that affected food availability, such as cattle and rabbit mortalities due to drought and disease. Andean Condors play an essential role in recycling organic material, and the study suggests that changes in landfill management could contribute positively to condor conservation. By reducing access to garbage and providing feeding stations during food shortages, landfills could play a role in supporting these magnificent creatures.

A Shift in Landfill Management

Eduardo Pavez and his team, with the support of landfill management company KDM, have already implemented such measures successfully in central Chile. This marks a positive shift in the relationship between landfill management and condor conservation, indicating that landfills can be more than just waste disposal sites and can contribute to the preservation of the planet’s biodiversity.

Chile Wildlife
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

