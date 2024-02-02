Chilean Labor Union CUT Defies Government, Set to Proceed With Planned Strike

Chile is witnessing an escalating tension between its central labor union, the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), and the government, with the union adamant about proceeding with a planned strike. The decision comes in the wake of failed discussions with President Gabriel Boric and other government officials at the Palacio de La Moneda.

CUT's Call for Structural Changes

At the forefront of this standoff are CUT leaders, David Acuña and Eric Campos, who are spearheading a push for significant social and structural changes. Their major bone of contention lies with the right-wing factions and business sectors, whom they accuse of impeding progressive reforms. These reforms, they argue, are pivotal to improving the economic stability of the Chilean populace, particularly the pension increases.

Disappointment with the Government

The CUT has publicly expressed its disappointment with the government's inability to effectively counter the opposition in Congress. This opposition, they believe, threatens to derail the key articles of the pension reform – a strategic move that could potentially undermine the financial security of many retirees.

Concerns Over the National Security Council

Furthermore, the labor union has expressed its disquiet over the government's decision to convene the National Security Council (COSENA) in response to security concerns. Their fear is that this could potentially lead to restrictions on rights and freedoms, essentially curtailing the democratic values that they hold dear. COSENA, a body with controversial roots in the dictatorship era, could potentially involve the military in supporting police operations, a measure that has raised alarm among human rights advocates like INDH director Consuelo Contreras.

In the midst of this chaos, the Chilean President faces internal divisions within his ruling party. Specifically, the Communist Party has shown an open resistance to the call for convening COSENA. Leaders and deputies have criticized the call, stating that it weakens democracy and is a response to the recipe of the right. Amidst the ongoing negotiations, the CUT remains steadfast in its decision to go on strike, expressing their belief that there are more effective instances of dialogue to resolve the security problem.