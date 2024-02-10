Chennai's Urban Development Hangs in the Balance: CM Stalin's Urgent Appeal for CMRL Phase-II Approval

In a bid to propel Chennai's urban development, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has sent an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The focus of Stalin's letter: the long-awaited approval of Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project, which has been stalled due to the Union Government's share being held up in the absence of approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

A Metro Rail Dream Deferred

The ambitious Phase-II project, greenlit by the state in 2019, envisions three additional corridors spanning 119 km. Estimated to cost ₹63,246 crore, the project will be funded through a joint venture between the Union Government and the Tamil Nadu Government, with each party contributing half the budget.

Despite the foundation stone being laid in November 2020, the project's progress has been hobbled by the Union share being held up without CCEA approval. Consequently, the state government has resorted to using its own funds to commence work, but this has placed a significant strain on state finances.

An Urgent Plea for Intervention

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin has underscored the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that the delay in approval has not only hindered progress but also exerted immense financial pressure on the state.

Calling for a swift resolution, he has requested Modi to personally intervene and expedite the project's approval under the 50:50 joint venture model between the Union and state governments. This model has already proven successful with Phase-I of the CMRL project.

Funding Approvals Tied Up

The Phase-II project has already secured funding approvals from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the New Development Bank (NDB). Moreover, it was recommended by the Public Investment Board (PIB) in August 2021. However, the lack of approval from the CCEA has halted progress.

As Stalin's letter reaches the Prime Minister's desk, the people of Tamil Nadu and Chennai, in particular, eagerly await a response. The successful implementation of this project promises not only to revolutionize urban transportation in the city but also to serve as a testament to the power of collaboration between state and national governments.

In the face of mounting financial stress and delayed progress, the approval of Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project has become a pressing concern for the Tamil Nadu government. With the state having already begun work using its own funds, the need for the Union Government's share has never been more urgent. As Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's letter implores Prime Minister Narendra Modi for personal intervention, the state holds its breath, hopeful that the wheels of progress will soon be set in motion.