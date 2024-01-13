Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa

Stellar chef Vishnu Manohar, hailing from Nagpur and the creative brains behind the acclaimed Vishnuji Ki Rasoi, a chain of vegetarian restaurants, is setting his sights on a new world record. His ambitious plan? Preparing a staggering 7,000 kilos of halwa – a sweet delicacy – in honor of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. While the exact date of this culinary spectacle is yet to be confirmed, it is tentatively scheduled for the window between January 29-31.

Preparation That Matches the Ambition

The halwa will be crafted in a gigantic 15ft-deep kadhai (Indian wok) with an impressive weight of 1800 kg. The choice of ingredients for the halwa is equally noteworthy. It includes 700 kg each of rawa (semolina) and ghee, 1120 kg of sugar, and 1850 liters of milk and mineral water. Not to mention, significant quantities of cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, bananas, tulsi leaves, cashews, and raisins are also being utilized. The ghee might be sourced from the revered Tirupati Balaji temple, although the final decision is still under discussion.

World Records and Devotion

Manohar, a self-proclaimed devotee of Ram and a former kar sewak, is no stranger to culinary world records, having already set 18 of them with his gastronomic exploits. The upcoming event in Ayodhya is being backed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the temple trust. The latter will bear the costs of the ingredients. Manohar is personally funding the new kadhai for the halwa, which costs Rs 10-12 lakh, forgoing the purchase of a new car for his family to contribute to this cause.

Manufacturing and Distribution

The monumental kadhai has been commissioned to Nagpur-based Mahaveer Steel. Adding a touch of unity, the Muslim truck driver transporting the kadhai to Ayodhya is reportedly thrilled to be part of the event. Once the halwa is prepared, it will be distributed as prasad – a religious offering – to VIPs, visitors, and locals through volunteers. The halwa’s trials have been conducted to ensure the right texture, with Manohar choosing pre-roasted rawa from MP after extensive testing.