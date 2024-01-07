en English
Food

Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration

Chef Vishnu Manohar, a well-known figure from Nagpur, is set to make culinary history by preparing a colossal 7000 kg batch of ‘Ram Halwa’ for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This monumental endeavor is poised to set a world record in the name of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. This isn’t just an act of culinary prowess, but also a symbol of his emotional connection to the cause, as Manohar, associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, refers to this initiative as ‘Kar Seva to Pak Seva.’

(Read Also: Hoax Threats Cause Panic in Bihar Medical Colleges: A Detailed Investigation)

Custom-Made Kadhai for the Culinary Feat

To accomplish this mammoth task, a special kadhai, measuring 10 feet by 10 feet, has been commissioned. The kadhai, capable of holding up to 12,000 liters, weighs between 1300 to 1400 kg. Notably, it is made of steel with an iron core, a design specifically chosen to prevent the halwa from burning during cooking. A crane will be necessitated to handle the hefty kadhai, and a uniquely designed spatula with holes will be employed to facilitate the cooking process.

The Ingredients and Process

The preparation of the halwa will involve 900 kg of rava, 1000 kg of ghee, 1000 kg of sugar, 2000 liters of milk, 2500 liters of water, 300 kg of dry fruits, and 75 kg of cardamom powder. After the ritual offering to Ram Lala, the halwa is planned to be distributed as prasad to an estimated one and a half lakh attendees of the event.

(Read Also: Bellevue Man Sentenced for Violent Assault on Native American Woman)

An Event with Far-Reaching Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with notable guests from both India and abroad, are expected to attend the consecration ceremony. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony will kick off on January 16, culminating in the main ceremony on January 22. This event is a significant milestone, resonating deeply within the Indian community and beyond, and is expected to draw immense attention from around the globe.

Food India World
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

