Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok

Mike Nassar, the venerable co-owner and executive chef at Detroit 75 Kitchen, has taken to TikTok to share a practical solution for washing berries, addressing the common concerns of mold and pesticide residue. The video, which has drawn an impressive audience of 84,000 viewers since November, proposes submerging berries in a solution of cold water and white vinegar for approximately 15 minutes. After their cleansing bath, the berries should be swiftly rinsed and dried on a towel before they are returned to their container. Nassar’s method is a direct answer to the prevalent issue of berries developing mold due to their delicate skins and high moisture content.

Endorsement from Renowned Outlets

Esteemed publications like Southern Living and EatingWell have also endorsed similar methods, albeit with slight variations in the ratio of water to vinegar and duration of soaking. These sources underscore the importance of thorough drying, even suggesting the use of a salad spinner to expedite the process. They advocate for lining the berry container with a cloth or paper towel in order to absorb any remaining moisture.

Adaptable Solution for Allergy Sufferers

Understanding that some individuals may be allergic to vinegar, Nassar has thoughtfully offered an alternative: baking soda. This adaptation ensures that all individuals, regardless of dietary restrictions or allergies, can benefit from this method.

Engaging the Audience

Nassar’s followers have actively engaged with the post, posing follow-up questions and expressing their appreciation for the tip. One user remarked on an issue with raspberries becoming overly soft after the process, to which Nassar suggested reducing the soak time to between 7 and 10 minutes.

