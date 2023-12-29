en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
World

Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:25 am EST
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok

Mike Nassar, the venerable co-owner and executive chef at Detroit 75 Kitchen, has taken to TikTok to share a practical solution for washing berries, addressing the common concerns of mold and pesticide residue. The video, which has drawn an impressive audience of 84,000 viewers since November, proposes submerging berries in a solution of cold water and white vinegar for approximately 15 minutes. After their cleansing bath, the berries should be swiftly rinsed and dried on a towel before they are returned to their container. Nassar’s method is a direct answer to the prevalent issue of berries developing mold due to their delicate skins and high moisture content.

Endorsement from Renowned Outlets

Esteemed publications like Southern Living and EatingWell have also endorsed similar methods, albeit with slight variations in the ratio of water to vinegar and duration of soaking. These sources underscore the importance of thorough drying, even suggesting the use of a salad spinner to expedite the process. They advocate for lining the berry container with a cloth or paper towel in order to absorb any remaining moisture.

Adaptable Solution for Allergy Sufferers

Understanding that some individuals may be allergic to vinegar, Nassar has thoughtfully offered an alternative: baking soda. This adaptation ensures that all individuals, regardless of dietary restrictions or allergies, can benefit from this method.

Engaging the Audience

Nassar’s followers have actively engaged with the post, posing follow-up questions and expressing their appreciation for the tip. One user remarked on an issue with raspberries becoming overly soft after the process, to which Nassar suggested reducing the soak time to between 7 and 10 minutes.

Privacy and Data Protection

The content also contains important information regarding privacy and cookie policies, as well as analytics and the option for users to opt out of personal data sharing. This information is particularly pertinent for residents of certain states and subscribers of the New York Post’s print edition.

0
World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Burj Khalifa Lights Up the Sky to Usher in the New Year 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience

By Rizwan Shah

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop: Networks Set for Global Broadcast

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Star-studded Celebration of Community and Hope

By BNN Correspondents

MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change ...
@Sports · 19 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change ...
heart comment 0
PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push

By BNN Correspondents

PUV Operators Scramble to Comply with Consolidation Deadline Amid Modernization Push
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation with South Korea
Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market

By Rizwan Shah

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market
North Korea Announces Shift in Stance on Inter-Korean Unification

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Announces Shift in Stance on Inter-Korean Unification
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
2 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
2 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
16 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
19 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
26 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
26 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
33 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
34 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
36 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app