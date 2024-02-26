Chattogram's Drainage Dilemma: A Canal Revival Story in the Heart of the Port City

Imagine a city where the streets morph into rivers with the slightest rainfall, a place where waterlogging is not just an inconvenience but a chronic impediment to daily life. This has been the reality for the residents of Chattogram, Bangladesh's second-largest city, where the battle against waterlogging has raged for years. Yet, amidst this struggle, a beacon of hope shines through with the revival of the Rajakhali canal in the port city's Bakalia area. This initiative, part of a broader effort by the Chattogram Development Authority to excavate 20 canals, aims to turn the tide against the city's daunting drainage dilemma.

A City-Wide Initiative Takes Shape

In a comprehensive move to address the waterlogging crisis, the Chattogram Development Authority has embarked on an ambitious project to excavate and revitalize 20 canals across the city. The Rajakhali canal, captured in a recent photo by Rajib Raihan, stands as a testament to the progress being made. With excavations of 16 more canals currently underway, this initiative represents a significant step forward in improving the city's drainage system and mitigating flooding issues. The endeavor not only aims to enhance urban resilience but also to restore the natural flow of water, which has been severely hampered by years of neglect and mismanagement.

Challenges and Controversies

The road to revitalization, however, is fraught with challenges. A report highlights the persistent waterlogging crisis in Chattogram, attributing it to a lack of coordination among state organizations, inadequate silt traps, raised road levels, filled-up water bodies, and poor waste management. Projects aimed at addressing these issues have often fallen short due to not adhering to the city's drainage master plan, exacerbating flood mitigation problems. The current canal excavation project, while a step in the right direction, must navigate these hurdles to ensure its long-term success and sustainability.

Looking Ahead: A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the obstacles, the canal revival project in Chattogram offers a glimmer of hope for a city long beleaguered by waterlogging woes. By addressing the root causes of flooding and improving water management infrastructure, the initiative presents an opportunity to reshape Chattogram's urban landscape. The success of this project could serve as a blueprint for other cities facing similar challenges, showcasing the importance of coordinated efforts, sustainable planning, and community involvement in urban development projects. As the excavations proceed, the eyes of the city—and indeed, the nation—are keenly watching, hopeful for a future where the streets of Chattogram are no longer at the mercy of the monsoon rains.