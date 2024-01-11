en English
Chad

The Dawn of a New Era: Chad Launches IOM’s Strategic Plan

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST
The Dawn of a New Era: Chad Launches IOM's Strategic Plan

On a day of significance, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) unfurled its five-year strategic blueprint in the heart of Chad, N’Djamena, setting a new course for the management of migration in the country. This global initiative is geared towards fostering a safe, orderly, and regular migration environment while championing the needs of the world’s most vulnerable.

Threefold Pathway to Change

The strategic plan unearths three cardinal objectives: saving lives and safeguarding people on the move, driving effective solutions to displacement, and facilitating pathways for regular migration. These goals, far from being isolated, converge to form a comprehensive approach to migration that transcends the challenges of the present.

A Climate-Conscious Approach

Moreover, the plan transcends the boundaries of conventional migration strategies by incorporating an awareness of the risks and impacts of climate change. This facet aligns seamlessly with the broader 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and underscores the commitment of the IOM to not only address immediate migration concerns, but also to anticipate and respond to emerging global challenges.

Addressing Chad’s Unique Migration Trends

Central to the strategic plan is a nuanced understanding of the complex migration trends that characterize Chad. The plan acknowledges the displacement caused by conflict in neighboring Sudan and other regional tensions, offering a robust framework for managing these migration patterns effectively. It also prioritizes innovation and technology as key tools to help migrants, their families, communities, and societies flourish.

Collaboration and Alignment

The IOM’s approach in implementing this strategic plan is likely to be one of collaboration, working closely with the Chadian government, local communities, and other stakeholders. The aim is to ensure that the initiatives are well-aligned with the country’s needs and priorities. By focusing on areas such as humanitarian assistance, development projects, and policy advocacy, the IOM hopes to create a conducive environment for migrants and leverage migration as an engine for the development of Chad.

Chad
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

