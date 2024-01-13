en English
Chad

Chadian Feminist Slam Poet Challenges Gender Violence with Powerful Verses

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Chadian Feminist Slam Poet Challenges Gender Violence with Powerful Verses

In the heart of N’Djamena, the bustling capital of Chad, a pulsating rhythm of resistance defies entrenched gender inequality. This rhythm, a potent blend of spoken word and performance, is the voice of Épiphanie Nodjikoua Dionrang, a fiery feminist slam poet. Her words, a potent testament to her struggle, resonate in a country where gender-based violence is a grim reality.

A Poet’s Rebellion

Épiphanie Nodjikoua Dionrang is not just a poet; she is a beacon of defiance in a society that often silences its women. Through her potent verses, she recounts a tale of abuse, of being broken, bullied, beaten and cut open alive. Beyond mere narration, her poetry is a powerful confrontation, a bold challenge to her abusers and the societal norms that enable them.

Provocation as a Catalyst for Change

Dionrang’s performances go beyond the realm of entertainment. They are an audacious statement against gender-based violence, a call to action wrapped in rhythmic verses. Her language is raw and provocative, intended to disrupt the status quo and instigate dialogue. And it’s working. Her words echo among those who listen, resonating with a sense of shared experience and sparking crucial conversations about gender and power.

Feminism and Slam Poetry: A Potent Mix

Slam poetry, with its inherent emphasis on performance and delivery, becomes a potent medium in Dionrang’s hands. She uses it as a weapon, a tool for amplifying her voice and the voices of countless Chadian women who have been stifled. This is the essence of her feminism – not just resistance, but empowerment. Her poetry is a beacon, a signal to other women that they too can raise their voices, that they too can resist.

Chad
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Chad

